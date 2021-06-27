SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A door-to-door campaign is under way here to urge residents who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shots.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a nonprofit organization that provides health and social services in the South County, has launched the effort with the help of the Arizona Department of Health Services and Yuma County Public Health Districts with the goal of boosting a citywide vaccination rate still below 50%.
Emma Torres, Campesinos’ executive director, said her agency has plans to extend the campaign later on this summer to households in Somerton and parts of Yuma.
“Months after vaccinations began, we have yet to achieve the goal of vaccinating the 70% of the population in order to reach so-called herd immunity,” she said. “We have moved forward, but not enough so the majority of the population is protected.”
According to the DHS, as of late this month, the rate of vaccination was 48.9% in San Luis and 44.3% throughout the county.
Torres said many residents in the south county are foregoing the shots because they lack accurate information to resolve concerns or questions they may have about the vaccines.
Community health workers and volunteers from Campesinos are now going door to door in San Luis in a survey to find how if the occupants have been vaccinated and, if not, why not.
The responses will go into a report about community response to the vaccines, but those who gather the responses in the home visits will also provide information about the benefits of vaccination.
“Our workers and volunteers will identify themselves, we will ask the people to open the door, that they receive and listen to the information and that they help us by answering the survey,” said Torres. “Our best intention is that our community have adequate protection.”