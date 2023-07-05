APARTAMENTS CDB 1 (copy)

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel cuts the ribbon as dignitaries gather for the ceremony inaugurating the Valle View Apartments complex in San Luis, Ariz.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bienestar recently celebrated the completion of an apartment complex for low- and moderate-income tenants in San Luis.

The Comite, a non-profit housing development organization, began work in September 2021 on the Valley View Apartments using $25 million from investors receiving tax credits for the project though the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you