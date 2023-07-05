SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The Comite de Bienestar recently celebrated the completion of an apartment complex for low- and moderate-income tenants in San Luis.
The Comite, a non-profit housing development organization, began work in September 2021 on the Valley View Apartments using $25 million from investors receiving tax credits for the project though the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program.
As sections of the 86-unit complex were completed, they were occupied by tenants whose rents are subsidized in amounts according to their incomes. The complex is now fully occupied.
The complex, located at 1312 N. 4th Ave. in San Luis, includes 10 ground floor units for handicapped tenants, plus space for an administrative office, an laundry room, computer room and multi-use room.
Local dignitaries recently visited at the site of the complex in a ceremony to mark its completion. They included Tony Reyes, executive director of the Comite de Bienestar; San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and San Luis City Council members, and Charlene Fernandez, a former Yuma state lawmaker who now heads the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program in Arizona.