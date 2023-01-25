SOMERTON – Javier Hernandez, a captain who has headed the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department on an acting basis, has been named fire chief.

Hernandez, a 22-year veteran of the fire department that serves Somerton and the Cocopah Tribe, succeeds Paul DeAnda, who retired in June. His appointment was announced by City Administrator Louie Galaviz at a recent City Council meeting.

