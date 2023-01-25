SOMERTON – Javier Hernandez, a captain who has headed the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department on an acting basis, has been named fire chief.
Hernandez, a 22-year veteran of the fire department that serves Somerton and the Cocopah Tribe, succeeds Paul DeAnda, who retired in June. His appointment was announced by City Administrator Louie Galaviz at a recent City Council meeting.
“It’s a great honor that the council has the confidence to have named me chief to head the department,” Hernandez said. “I also thank my colleagues for the support they have given me during this time.
“My commitment is that the department will continue progressing and will face the challenges we have.”
Those challenges, he said, include retaining seasoned firefighters who otherwise would be hired away by other fire departments offering higher pay.
“It’s a problem of several years and we are going to work with the administration and the City Council to see what we can do to have more competitive salaries.”
Hernandez, who was born in Yuma, became an explorer with the Somerton department as a youth in 1995, then joined it as a part-time firefighter in 1997. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with the San Luis, Ariz., Fire Department.
He became a full-time firefighter with the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department in 2000 and later rose to the rank of captain, second in command.