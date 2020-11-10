No virus is going to rain on any parade here.
While COVID-19 has prompted suspension of events around the nation, the annual Veterans Day parades in Yuma and Wellton will take place as usual Wednesday – albeit with a few changes to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In Yuma, the parade organized by American Legion Post 19 will follow its usual route, getting under way at 9 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 17th Street and proceeding south on 4th, ending at the post headquarters at 2575 S. Virginia Drive, parade coordinator Larry Lord.
About 60 entries are expected to take part, although no schools are contributing marching bands this year, owing to complications created by the pandemic.
The legion asks onlookers gathered along 4th to wear masks, Lord said.
As usual, the parade will be followed by the 11th Hour Ceremony, which marks that moment that World War I ended, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of 11th month of 1918.
Post 19 will again serve barbecue beef meals to the public at the end of the parade, although the food will be served to go.
Meanwhile, the parade in Wellton organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6790 is set to begin at West End Park at Los Angeles and Arizona avenues at 11 a.m. Parade entries are asked to be at the park by 10 a.m.
The theme of Yuma’s parade is “Remembering Their Sacrifice,” and grand marshal will be Dr. Robert Smythe of Up2Par Medical Clinic in Yuma. Smythe came to Yuma start his practice after a nearly 30-career in the Army, and joining him in the parade car will be his wife, Senait.
“I am honored to have been selected,” said Smythe, who came to Yuma to start his practice after a nearly 30-career in the Army.
Smythe joined the Army while still in high school in 1977. Entering active duty the following year, he completed basic training, then finished advanced individual training as a legal clerk at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, followed by training at the Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“I didn’t like being a legal clerk, but I enjoyed jumping, and after 10 months I volunteered for Special Forces training,” he said. “I attended the Medic Basic Course at Ft Sam Houston, Texas, and returned to Fort Bragg for the (Special Forces) Phase I training and then the 300-1 Special Forces Medic training at both Fort Sam Houston and Fort Bragg. I graduated the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to ODA 525 at Ft Bragg where I was the Junior Team Medic. I left active duty in 1982 to attend college and was in the Army Reserves, 12th Special Forces in Los Alamitos, Calif.”
He later attended the University of Southern California on a ROTC scholarship, graduating with bachelor’s degree in sociology. He then earned his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., and promoted to captain.
Completing his internship, he spend the next six years as a staff physician at Fort Hunter Liggett and at the Presidio in Monterey. Smythe then completed an internal medicine residency and the Army’s Brigade Surgeon’s Course at Fort Sam Houston, and was assigned as brigade surgeon for the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Germany.
He deployed with the brigade in the Iraq War as one of two task force surgeons assigned to Task Force Juniper Cobra. Prior to his retirement in 2005, he was the physician in charge of three aid stations set up as part of the observance in Normandy, France, of the 60th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
He concluded his service with the rank of major and started Up2Par. a golf-themed practice in 2006.