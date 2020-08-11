A local Vietnam War veteran honored health care caregivers with challenge coins in an expression of his appreciation for the care he received during a recent visit to the hospital.
Walt Schumacher said he received such incredible care at Yuma Regional Medical Center that he wanted to come up with an extra-special way to demonstrate his heartfelt thanks. He came up with the perfect idea. In addition to sweet letters, certificates and gift cards for Starbucks, the Yuma man also presented two YRMC nurses with special military-inspired challenge coins.
Schumacher stopped by the hospital Wednesday to personally thank and celebrate Autumn Haley, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, and Kerry Castello, a registered nurse in the Cardiac Cath Lab.
He told Haley he wanted to “truly” thank her for all she did for him while he was in the ER a couple of weeks ago. “Your care for me was, in my mind and heart, so loving and personable, that you filled my heart and person with joy knowing you were looking after me like I was part of your family,” Schumacher said.
“Your immediate attention was lovely, and I particularly noticed that all you did was in a humble way in your care for me. Your smile and heart opened me up as I was going through a time I had not anticipated,” he noted.
Being a Vietnam veteran, he was particularly pleased to be able to talk to Haley about her family ties to the military. “It was a real pleasure talking about various things of the military past,” he added.
Not having been in the emergency room for some time, he noted that it was a “pleasure and assurance on my part to see such dedicated personnel truly and openly care for the patients as they consistently did the entire time I was there.”
In closing, he said, “You are a real credit to this country as you serve others, Yuma Regional Medical Center and its personnel and yourself.”
Schumacher thanks Castello for the way he treated him while he was “under the angiogram” in his department. “Needless to say, it was a scary time for me as I was under your care, but your personal and caring attention to me was explicably superb as I had not had this test before and, while it affected my heart, (I) was grateful I had you to reassure me that all was well.”
He also commended the other staff members who were involved in this test.
Schumacher enjoyed chatting with Castello about their military careers and all they did while in uniform. “As a Vietnam veteran, I am always delighted to honor all of those that served in the U.S. Army at different times, still protecting America,” he said.
Schumacher is now in “good shape, and in part thanks” to Castello, he said, adding, “I so appreciate your personable caring for me and keeping me at ease while (going) through this procedure.”
He echoed his words to Haley, noting that Castello is also “a real credit to this country as you serve others, Yuma Regional Medical Center and its personnel and yourself.”