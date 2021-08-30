Village Inn Pizza Parlor, a longtime Yuma staple, recently changed its manual letterboard to a digital sign.
Bryan Herndon, who co-owns Village Inn with his mother, Gina Herndon, spoke briefly about the restaurant’s history and how this change came to be.
“The Village Inn Pizza Parlor in Yuma was opened in 1966 by my grandfather and grandmother, Ray and Jackie Guluck. My grandfather was a construction worker and my grandmother was a hairdresser before they decided to settle down in Yuma to make pizza. There were Village Inn franchises all over, but, now, this is the last one open in Arizona.”
Herndon believes that they have remained open due to having become a “Yuma fixture.”
He also cites the continuous support of the Yuma community. “We’ve been around for so many years, have served so many people, and have so many stories. We’ve had weddings, we’ve had funerals; we’ve had everything here. We’ve had friends that have become family. We’ve been lucky that the Yuma community has always supported us.”
When asked how things have changed since its opening, Herndon said, “Not much has changed – as far as recipes are concerned, they’re mostly the same.” The biggest changes, he said, were mostly to “keep up with the times” and concerned technology.
He says that the changing of the letterboard to a digital sign was simply because, “It was time for a change.” Looking ahead, Bryan sees additional changes occurring at Village Inn, though these changes all concern systems, not recipes or décor.
To preserve the authenticity of Village Inn going forward, “We will just keep doing what we’re doing. We will continue to do everything the way it should be done without cutting corners,” he added.
“I have the best customers in the world. It’s a blessing to be able to call this place my family’s.”