After a more than two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, jazz musicians from the Yuma area and around the region will return to the Yuma Regional Palms Center for weekly outdoor performances, starting Thursday.
A Phoenix duo consisting of vocalist Renee Grant Patrick accompanied by pianist Nicole Pesce will open the 15th season of the Village Jazz Series on Thursday, performing from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village Area at Yuma Palms.
The series will continue each Thursday evening through the end of April, featuring appearances by Yuma Jazz Company, Jennifer Wayman-Hart of Yuma, the Yuma Big Band, Yuma duo Jason & Elle and area high school bands, as well as jazz musicians from San Diego, Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.
All the concerts begin at 6 p.m. and are free. Visitors should bring folding chairs to provide their own seating in the Village Area, located in front of the Harkins Theatre.
COVID-19 forced the suspension of the series midway through the 2020 season, and continuing concerns about the pandemic led to canceling the 2021 and 2022 seasons as well.
Inland Real Estate Group, the Illinois-based parent company of Yuma Palms, has provided the funding to stage the Village Jazz Series since its inception in 2007. Maureen Denard, vice president and marketing director for Inland, says the company is “thrilled” to bring back it back this year.
“Over the years this event has grown from just a few attendees to enough to fill The Village Area with hundreds of listeners,” she said. “The highly regarded musicians come from Phoenix, San Diego and Yuma, with my personal favorites being the local high schools bands.
“To see (the high school musicians) performing live in front of a whole new audience in a beautiful setting makes me hopeful they will be inspired and will continue their passion for music once they graduate.”
Cibola High School’s jazz band will perform March 2, while the jazz bands from San Luis High School and Arizona Western College will appear April 20.
Steven Hennig of Yuma Jazz Company, host band for the Village Jazz Series, says this year’s performances will feature “everything from duo to big band, from Dixieland to modern” jazz.
“It really is a variety,” he said. “Jazz has a lot of genres, but jazz is more a process than a thing itself. It really is up to the individual performers to create in their own way, and that’s what makes it unique. Jazz performers have their own voice and their own way of performing.”
All the musicians slated to play this year have appeared in the past in the Village Jazz Series. But, says Hennig, that doesn’t mean attendees are going to hear the same music all over again.
“It’s not a matter of the same tunes being presented in the same way. These are creative performers who are always developing ways of presenting material, and new material as well,” he said.
“This year it’s going to be the same in that the quality is great, and that’s really the bottom line.”
Patrick, who appeared in Yuma with Pesce before the 2020 season was suspended, agrees with Hennig that jazz is an evolving genre that offers something new each time.
Patrick, performing in a variety of jazz genres, describes her music as improvisational and entertaining. She has performed with Pesce for six years, and the two say they like to present nostalgic music that returns listeners to the happy moments of their lives.
“Renee is a musician’s singer, because she treats her voice like an instrument,” says Pesce.
Patrick, in turn, says a vocalist cannot ask for better accompaniment than that provided by Pesce.
A pianist, keyboardist, composer with a catalog of more than 300 songs and an arranger, Pesce has performed at venues around Arizona and the nation and virtually to audiences around the world. She has also performed for a long lists of celebrities and The Arizona Republic named her one of the top 10 musicians to hear in Phoenix.
Presented by the Yuma Palms Regional Center and funded by Inland, the jazz series is sponsored by 13 On Your Side, Yuma Sun, KAWC 88.9FM, Border Radio 94.7FM and Long Realty.