Musicians

Pianist Nicole Pesce (left) and Renee Grant Patrick will perform Thursday in the opening concert of the 2023 Village Jazz Series.

 PHOTO COURTESY NICOLE PESCE

After a more than two-year hiatus prompted by the pandemic, jazz musicians from the Yuma area and around the region will return to the Yuma Regional Palms Center for weekly outdoor performances, starting Thursday.

A Phoenix duo consisting of vocalist Renee Grant Patrick accompanied by pianist Nicole Pesce will open the 15th season of the Village Jazz Series on Thursday, performing from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village Area at Yuma Palms.

