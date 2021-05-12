SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Three people were fatally shot in separate incidents Monday in what has become a rising trend of homicides in the city since a year ago.
One man was gunned down on a public street at Avenida (Avenue) 16 de Septiembre, between Calles (streets) 27 and 28th streets, while two others were shot and killed in front of a casino located in a commercial center at Avenida Colima Avenue and Calle 26.
The slayings came days after separate shootings in which one man was killed and three other people wounded.
The killings on Monday brought to 49 the number of homicides recorded in San Luis Rio Colorado since Jan. 1, according to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry. The number is 11 higher than recorded during the same period of 2020, when much of the city was shut down owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The homicide rate, attributed largely to fighting among rival organized crime groups, jumped in recent years, then dropped dramatically in 2020, only to climb steadily since the start of this year.
The man slain about 3 p.m. Monday on Avenida 16th of Septiembre was identified by police only as Edgardo N., 48. Police in Mexico do not typically release the full names of crime victims and suspects.
The two slain in from of the casino in the La Herradura commercial center Monday afternoon were not identified. An employee of a nearby business was wounded in the same attack and was rushed to a hospital under police protection.
State police took over investigations of both slaying, which occurred in the city’s center.
On Friday, one man was killed and another slate as they sat in a vehicle outside a restaurante on Callejon Zaragoza and Calle Segunda.
The slain man was identified as Jose N., who died while being treated by paramedics. The other, identified as Michael N., 37, was rushed across the border to care on the U.S. side.
La Tribuna de San Luis newspaper quoted police sources who said a vehicle believed used in that attack was later found abandoned next to a ranch in the San Luis Valley.
Three other people were wounded in separate incidents over the weekend, police said.
A 19-year-old man identified as Luis Antonio N. was shot in head during a reported dispute in a residential neighborhood on the east side of the city.
On Sunday a 28-year-old man identified as Alfredo N and a 26-year-old man identified as Jose Ramon N. were wounded by shots as they traveled in a vehile at Avenida Tamaulipas and Calle 28.
The conditions of the three were not immediately known, and as of Monday, police reported no arrests of suspects had been arrested in connection with the shootings.