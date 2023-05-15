SOMERTON – Somerton residents who gather at Council Avenue Park in the future to picnic or recreate will be able to thank a group of volunteers for giving them shade.
The volunteers recently planted 15 trees at the park at 801 Council Ave. in what city officials say will be an annual program to add more greenery to Somerton parks.
Taking part in the planting were students of Arizona Western College and the YouthBuild remedial education program, Girl Scout Troop 8051 members, employees of the San Luis Walmart store and members of the Somerton Senior Center. Financial sponsors of the planting included PPEP Inc., Housing America Corp. and Walmart.
Rodney Rinehard, Somerton’s parks and recreation supervisor, said trees selected for planting were species with large canopies that provide shade and that will bloom seasonally, lending color to the park.
“We didn’t want to put in trees with thorns or that constantly drop leaves, but rather are people-friendly,” he said. “In about three years, the shade these trees will provide will be considerable. Once (the trees are) mature, the shade will have a width of about 25 feet for people to enjoy it.”
Planted were bottle, bottlebrush, pistache, ash and elm trees.
Jesse Lopez, coordinator of the YouthBuild program, said students in the program got the chance to leave their mark in the community by planting trees.
“Many of them have never planted a tree, but now they know how to do it,” he said. “And it’s going to be like those trees are part of them, considering that it was they who planted them.”
Every year on the occasion of Arbor Day, the city plans to plant trees in one of its parks or green areas.