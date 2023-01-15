SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Volunteers are getting training from the Internal Revenue Service to help area residents prepare and file their income taxes.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program annually recruits volunteers to provide the free service to low- and moderate-income residents seeking help with their taxes.
Araceli De La Hoya, coordinator of the program in San Luis, said 12 volunteers have been recruited for the current taxes season and are almost finished with their training from the IRS to serve as tax preparers.
They will begin helping taxpayers Jan. 28 at a city-owned office at 722 E. B St.
“Basically it will be the same operation as in past years,” De La Hoya said. “People will bring us their information and documents and we will have their tax returns ready at a later date. Last year we were able to do 438 tax returns.”
The volunteer service is available to people who earn no more than $60,000 a year, to disabled people and those with limited English fluency.
The hours of service have yet to be finalized. For more information about the VITA program, people can call (928) 919-2463.