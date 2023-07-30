Waste not, want not.
We’ve all heard that adage.
Susan and Allen Newberry and the Wrapped in Love Ministry have more than heard it; they’re putting it into practice.
Outdated fabric samples that have accumulated at the Newberrys’ furniture store in Yuma are being turned into sturdy carrying bags given to patients at the Yuma Regional Cancer Center.
The patients can use the bags to carry home liquid nutrition given to them by the hospital.
Members of the Wrapped in Love Ministry, who are part of Gila Mountain United Methodist Church in the Foothills, began sewing the samples together to make bags in June and so far have turned out 135.
Given that patients each could be given up to 14 bottles at a time, the fabric bags, stronger than a plastic grocery store bag, simplify the task of carrying home the nutrition containers, says Mary Klawuhn, a member of the ministry and employee of Newberry’s Furniture.
“In my mind, it’s just one less thing for a cancer patient to have to worry about,” she said.
And given the prevalence of cancer, she figures the ministry will have occasion to make many more of the carrying bags.
“It’s absolutely an ongoing need,” she said. “They need something to carry that liquid nutrition home.”
The samples are shown to furniture store customers to help them choose among different colors and patterns of upholstery for the furniture they want to buy. But if the fabrics go out of style or otherwise be discontinued by the manufacturer, the samples no longer are needed.
The Newberrys, however, didn’t want to throw away, Klawuhn said.
“When they looked at all these (samples) and said, ‘Isn’t there something we could do with these,’ that’s when we put two and two together.”
They turned over the samples to the Wrapped in Love Ministry to be resurrected as carrying bags by members who are handy at sewing.
“We’re just glad the discarded swatches can be put to good use for the Yuma Regional Cancer Center,” Susan Newberry said.
The first 40 bags made by the ministry were turned over to Yuma Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Resource Center in the first batch of donations, with another 95 given in the second round this month.
“This is a win-win all around. The samples stay out of the landfills, our church members provide a service, and the cancer patients are helped. One of our furniture reps saw a bag that was made. He said that in his 30-plus years in the business, he has never seen anything done with the outdated samples,” Klawuhn said.
Patients of the cancer center are given Ensure or, if they’re diabetic, Glucerna, says Chris Jones, volunteer chairwoman of the cancer resource center, and the bags make it easy for them or their family members to carry home the bottles.
“They’re really nice because they’re really sturdy,” Jones said.
The bags are the patients’ to keep, but if they choose to return them, the bags will be washed and given to the next patient, Jones said.
The all-volunteer resource center collects a variety of donations to help make life easier for cancer patients, including blankets, pillows, seatbelt pillows, hats and wigs, as well as monetary donations that can help defray the cost of prosthetics or be used to purchase gas cards for the patients.
“The cancer journey is rough, and if we can ease that journey a little bit, that’s what we do,” Jones said.
People who would like to contribute to the cancer resource center can do so in person at 2375 Ridgeview Drive or by calling 928-336-4969.