SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – People here and around Mexico will vote on April 10 on whether Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador should finish his term as the nation’s president.
As one of the promises of his successful for presidency, Lopez Obrador said he would allow voters to decide midway through his six-year term whether he should stay in the presidency.
Polls will be open in San Luis Rio Colorado and around the nation for the referendum, and Mexican nationals living in the United States who are registered voters in Mexico will be able to vote online. At least 40% of Mexico’s voters must cast ballots in order for the referendum to be valid.
Lopez Obrador, a former Mexico City mayor running as the candidate of the left-leaning National Regeneration Movement, handily won the presidency in 2018 in what was seen as a nationwide repudiation by voters of the two parties that previously held the office.
Opinions of Lopez Obrador, widely known by the initials of his name, AMLO, vary in San Luis Rio Colorado. But what people seem to agree on is that his first three years in office have meant considerable change for Mexico.
Arturo Avendaño, president of the San Luis Rio Colorado committee of Lopez Obrador’s party, says he’s excited about the opportunity the president has given voters to decide his future.
“Those of us who are lopezobradoristas at heart are all enthused,” he said. “We are going around doing our part to incentivize and motivate Mexicans to participate in this unparalleled exercise.
“For the first time in history, the people are going to be able to decide if the president stays in office. This is a learning process that eventually will lead us to a complete democracy. In the future, if a president fails us or doesn’t fulfill his promises, we would have the power to revoke him.”
The vote is provided for in Mexican law and will be overseen by Mexico’s National Electoral Institute. The law, however, would need to be ratified by the following president and by legislative vote in order for the successor to be subject to the same referendum.
Avendaño said the vote will not take place without some democratic challenges, since it has created some confusion among voters, leading some to think they will be voting for Lopez Obrador’s successor rather than deciding whether to keep him in office.
He wasn’t happy that the electoral institute scheduled the vote for April 10, the first day of Easter Week, when many Mexicans will be on holiday and may not take part in the election. Another limiting factor he said will be that there won’t be as many polls open for the vote as for the regularly scheduled elections provided for in the country’s constitution.
Martin Ortega, a farm worker, believes Lopez Obrador’s policies have provided more economic assistance for the elderly as well as more employment opportunity for young people. Still, he said, the president has not been able to reduce violence linked to feuding drug cartels and organized crime groups.
“The truth is I see less and less security every day and the inability of anyone to control (the violence),” he said.
Teofilo Salazar said one of Lopez Obrador’s biggest accomplishments has been the assistance his administration has provided to senior citizens. “He has helped a lot of people, he is working well. I had never received any help and now I get 3,800 pesos every two months.”
But he agrees the federal government has fallen short in efforts to bring about an end to violent crime. “I would like there to be calm, that there weren’t so much insecurity, but it isn’t all the fault of the government, We need to be aware that we all have to do our part.”
Citing polls of the president’s favorability around the nation, Avendaño predicts most Mexicans will vote to keep Lopez Obrador in office for the remainder of his term.
Avedaño concedes crime continues to be a problem, particularly among drug cartels battling to control turf and seize drug smuggling routes into the United States.
“Among all crime, it has surged hugely, but the problem is the breakup of the cartels into new cartels, all of them battling for control of turf, and because of drug dealing” on the streets.
“They do it without any code, without any ethics. Among themselves they have lost all reasoning and limits. All other types of crime have been reduced, but this problem is among the mafias. But to make a comparison, in the United States, when there was killing in the era of Al Capone, no one ever called for the resignation for the president because of the massacres on the streets.”
While the National Electoral Institute says at least 40% of voters nationwide must take part in order for the referendum to be valid, Lopez Obrador says he will respect the results of the vote no matter what.