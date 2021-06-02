SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – With elections less than a week away, public security is an issue on the minds of residents here, where homicides this year are on track to exceed record-setting numbers prior to the pandemic.
But while residents have called for their elected leaders to make an end to the violence a priority, candidates for local, state and federal offices are offering few answers to the problem their campaigns.
Voters in San Luis Rio Colorado will vote Sunday in races for mayor of the city next to Yuma County, for its seats in the Sonora legislature and Mexico’s congress, and for a new state governor.
San Luis Rio Colorado saw its homicide rate spike in 2018 and 2019 in what is attributed mainly to warring between rival drug cartels and other criminal organizations. The number of killings dropped in 2020 as COVID-19 gripped the city, but now that the number of cases of the virus are dropping, a prior pandemic is resurging.
Through last month, the city recorded more than 60 homicides and is on pace to break the record of 97 set in 2019. 2020 saw the number of murders in the city drop 38 percent, according to Semaforo Delictivo, a non-profit organization that records crime rates and trends around Mexico.
The election could end up being a referendum on the leadership of Mayor Santos Gonzalez Yescas. Gonzalez, an ally of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is the first incumbent to benefit under a change in law that allows mayors to run for re-election.
Gonzalez, the candidate of Lopez Obrador’s left-leaning MORENA party, is facing six other candidates, of whom the most serious challenge is posed by Francisco Ochoa, the candidate of an alliance forged by three the nation’s traditionally dominant political parties.
Many residents in the city say crime should be the No. 1 issue tackled by the next administration, among them Lupita Gomez, the owner of beauty salon on the city’s west side.
“They need to give all priority to public security,” said Gomez, “but they don’t accomplish anything, they just make promises.”
Gomez said crime has affected her financial as well as physical well-being. Fears over violence have scared away many customers who came to her salon from the United States. And, she says, what’s hurting her is hurting other businesses who depend on American clientele.
“I used to stay open at night to attend to (customers). Now with so many shootings, they don’t come anymore, so I close early. It’s really sad – all those incidents are affecting my business and commerce in general.”
San Luis Rio Colorado resident Cristina Torres agrees on the need to make safety the focus of the next administration.
“We’ve never seen so much violence in the city,” she said. “With all the deaths from shootings piling up and the authorities ignoring it, the candidates need to propose a serious plan to bring back the tranquility.”
In a recent candidate debate organized by Tribuna de San Luis newspaper, Ochoa proposed establishing athletic and culture programs in neighborhoods around the city as a way to keep young people away from crime, and proposed improving salaries and benefits for police officers.
In May, the city council voted to authorize Gonzalez to send a formal appeal to Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich to assign more police officers to San Luis Rio Colorado. The state police agency is responsible for investigating murders in Sonora municipalities.
State officials have yet to respond to the city’s request.
Alfonso Durazo, who formerly served in Lopez Obrador’s cabinet as security minister and is now running as the MORENA candidate for governor, says the state has only eight officers assigned to San Luis and has pledged to increase that number.
Martin Ortega Velez, one of the council members who voted to send the appeal to Pavlovich for more officers, said the request should have gone to Lopez Obrador as well.
“I never thought I would see the day that an American consultate would urge its citizens not to travel to San Luis (Rio Colorado),” he said.
The U.S. State Department has urged Americans to reconsider travel to Sonora and more recently urged them not to visit the Mexicali Valley west of San Luis Rio Colorado.