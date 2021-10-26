People who like to walk and anyone else who likes to volunteer their time and efforts to a worthy cause are being sought to take part in the Yuma Walk to End Alzheimer’s next month.
The walk is a fundraising event, with money going for research to find a cure for the Alzheimer’s and to pay for local resources to serve those in the Yuma area afflicted with the disease.
The Yuma walk, slated for Nov. 13 at the Yuma West Wetlands Park, is one of more than 600 around the nation staged by the Alzheimer’s Association to raise money and to promote public awareness of Alzheimer’s.
Needed are people to form teams of walkers for the event or to walk individually. Also needed are volunteers to set up and take down the walking track at the West Wetlands.
Teams and individuals walk the track in return for financial pledges or donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, or they can donate to the cause themselves.
Walkers can walk as much or as little as they want around the track that will be set up at the park, says Carol Brown, planning committee marketing and outreach chair for the event.
The association also is accepting donations from residents of the area, regardless of whether they want to attend or walk in the event.
The guidelines for taking part in the walk or contributing are flexible, given that some people are still following social distancing measures because of COVID-19, Brown said.
“There’s going to be a lot of flexibility in order to accommodate how people feel,” she said. “(Organizers of the walk) are just trying to do everything to make sure people feel accommodated.
“There is no set time for distance (for walkers),” she added. “It’s all based on what people want to do.”
The walk is in its third year in Yuma in 2021. It’s taking place amid what Brown says are rising Alzheimer’s cases numbers in Arizona.
“Arizona is the No. 1 state in the nation for diagnosis of Alzheimer’s,” said Brown. “In part it’s because we are a financially friendly state for seniors,” whether they visit seasonally or have made Arizona their full-time home.
Most Alzheimer’s patients are 65 or older, though Brown said early onset Alzheimer’s has become more prevalent.
“By 2025 we are expecting at 33.3% increase in the number of residents diagnosed in the state. It’s really hitting us hard in Arizona.”
Brown is program development manager for the Western Arizona Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging, which partners with the Alzheimer’s Association in organizing the annual walk.
In public presentations she makes around Yuma, Brown routinely asks how many people in the audience have been diagnoses with Alzheimer’s or have loved ones who have.
“Rarely do I have more than two or three people who don’t raise their hands.”
Organizers have set themselves goals of recruiting 30 walking teams and a 200 of total walkers, and raising $28,000 for the association. As of the week of Oct 11, 26 teams and about 120 walkers had signed up.
Teams can consist of employees of area businesses and other employers, of members of clubs and organizations, and of families.
The Nov. 13 walk is slated to get under way at the West Wetlands, 282 N. 12th Ave., with teams checking in at 8 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 9. Walkers then take to the track by 9:30 a.m.
Teams and individual walkers who want to take part in the walk can register online at ALZ.Org/YumaWalk.
People who merely want to make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association can do so through the same website.
For more information, people can contact Vanessa Santa Cruz, at 520-322-6601 or vdcruz@alz.org.
People can e-mail Santa Cruz if they would like to serve as volunteers in staging the walk.
Brown says anyone who has questions about the walk or about Alzheimer’s can also call her at 928-217-7115.