The Asociación de Charros Espuelas de Oro, from Somerton, and Los Tres Zacatecanos, an equestrian group from Phoenix, recently gathered in Somerton for a session to practice their skills in charreria, a Mexican sport similar to an American rodeo. The session held at the Somerton group’s arena was closed to the public, but allowed the riders to get ready for performances to be slated in the future once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

