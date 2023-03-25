SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents, businesses, schools and government agencies will pay higher rates to this city for water, sewer and trash collection service beginning April 27.

The San Luis City Council recently approved rate hikes that city officials say are needed to cover the full cost of the services and to pay for future improvements to and maintenance of the water distribution and sewer systems.

