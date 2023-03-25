SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Residents, businesses, schools and government agencies will pay higher rates to this city for water, sewer and trash collection service beginning April 27.
The San Luis City Council recently approved rate hikes that city officials say are needed to cover the full cost of the services and to pay for future improvements to and maintenance of the water distribution and sewer systems.
The increases, approved by unanimous vote, will increase incrementally over five years, and will finance part of an estimated $46.9 million in needed upgrades to the systems.
And with the hikes in effect, the city will no longer have to subsidize the costs of the public services with money from the general fund after 2024, according a rate study by Wildan Financial Services, a consultant to the city.
The monthly base rate for water for residents will go up from $13.80 to $17.06 over five years, while the monthly rate charged businesses, schools and government offices for water will go up from $35.10 to $43.39.
The sewer rate will increase over five years from $40 to $67.95 for residents, $20.23 to $34.36 for senior citizens, and $24.50 to $41.62 for businesses, schools and government offices.
The rate charged Gadsden residents who get their sewer service from San Luis will go up from $55.27 to $94.98 a month.
The trash rate for everyone except seniors will go up from $18.34 to $29.90 a month, while the rate for the elderly will go up from $8.06 to $13.13.
San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel said the council had no choice but to raise rates to make the services financially self-sufficient.
“We need the services, we need water, we need our trash to be collected, but those things cost money. We need to do what is right,” she said before the council voted on the increases.
No one who turned out for the meeting spoke out against the rate hikes.
“The problem is the inflation that there is and that problem is being seen everywhere in the United States,” said resident Enrique Brena following the meeting. “The increase is going to affect all of us. We live from paycheck to paycheck in our jobs, and if they tell you that the rates are going to affect family finances, they’re going to affect us. But I think we are going to adjust to it.”