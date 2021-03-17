SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Police and Mexican soldiers seized an arsenal of weapons that included combat weapons during a weekend traffic stop that came on the heels of a shooting incident in a residential neighborhood.
Seized were eight AK-47s assault rifles, an AR-15 rifle equipped with the grenade launcher, two grenades, a machine-gun mounted on a tripod, a Barrett .50-caliber sniper rifle, about 2,300 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and tactical vests, according to the Sonora Public Safety Ministry.
Eleven men who were riding in the two vehicles laden with the weapons were taken into custody, according to the ministry.
The bust and the shooting incident came during a five-day period in which the city recorded three shooting deaths and the discoveries of the bodies of four victims of apparent foul play. Police did not say if any of the cases are thought to be related.
The men arrested as part of the weapons seizures were riding in vehicles with license plates of the Mexican state of Sinaloa when they were stopped by municipal and state police and soldiers near the Las Adelitas neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.
The state Public Safety Ministry would not say whether they are believed involved in the shooting incident reported in a residential area near Avenida Puebla and Calle 10 at about 1 p.m. Saturday.
Callers dialing 911 reported to municipal police shots were being fired at at least two homes in the neighborhood. Several news media outlets in the city reported that the shooters were believed to be aiming at homes believed occupied by former police officers, although authorities were not confirming that account this week.
Meanwhile this week, state police were investigating three fatal shootings that occurred Monday and Tuesday and last week.
On Tuesday shortly after noon, an unidentified man was killed in a residential area at Calle 26 and Avenida Mérida, municipal police said.
Neighbors told police the man was fatally shot by another man who fled in a black vehicle.
In the homicide Monday a man was shot before dawn in Las Torres, a popular offroading area south of San Luis Rio Colorado.
Municipal police said the victim, a 33-year-old unidentified man, died while being driven to the hospital in the private vehicle by other people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.
Also under investigation was the slaying March 9 at a restaurant at Callejón Guadalupe Victoria and Calle 6. Police said a 55-year-old man, identified only as Alberto “N,” was slain and an unidentified woman wounded when a gunman armed with an AK-47 entered the premises and began shooting at the man.
Meanwhile on Friday, two bodies of two males were floating in a canal in Ejido El Fronterizo, a farming area southwest of the city. Both bodies showed signs of violence, municipal police said.
A third body of a male was found with hands bound at the side of another canal in the same area on Thursday, police said.
Police sources told the Tribuna de San Luis, the city’s daily newspaper, that the bodies were thought to be those of three youths reported kidnapped from Ejido Lagunitas, south of the city, earlier this month.
Also in what was believed to be a separate case, the body of a man was found Thursday near the toll road to El Golfo de Santa Clara, police said.