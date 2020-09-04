Normally Amberly’s Place holds Week in Paradise, its biggest fundraiser of the year, in June, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of businesses, schools and venues, the organization decided to hold off until a better time.
Now is that time. People are tired of staying home and antsy for a great family vacation to a safe location where social distancing is not a problem.
More importantly, even though the pandemic is not over, Amberly’s Place needs to generate funds to ensure that it can continue to offer the same high quality of care to victims of abuse that it has provided to the community for over 20 years.
However, this year’s drawing for “amazing” vacation packages will be done virtually on Sept. 25 at Amberly’s Place. An early-bird drawing will be held on Sept. 13 at Z Fun Factory to give “early birds” a chance to win a package and still be entered to win one of 10 vacation prizes. Both drawings will be held at 6 p.m.
Amberly’s Place has had to adjust more than the way the drawing is held. Typically several of the prizes are to amusement parks, but with theme parks closed due to the pandemic, the organization had to look for alternative vacation packages.
“We realize people are tired of being at home. So it was decided great vacations for a family with a place to stay and new sites to see would be perfect,” said Diane Umphress, executive director.
With Hawaii set to open soon, the grand prize remains the same – a week in Hawaii. However, prize winners will be allowed an extended time to use their packages just in case of any more shutdowns.
With a “huge” drop in donations due to the pandemic, Umphress hopes supporters will step up as they’ve done in the past. Throughout the pandemic, the agency has never shut down or stopped providing services.
“The needs are still there for the victims, and we still need the community support to help. We really stressed over how to make this fundraiser work and still help us raise those needed dollars for victims,” Umphress said.
Unfortunately, the Thrift Shoppe closed for an extended time, which hurt funds for the emergency needs of victims.
NEED IS STILL THERE
For some people the abuse and trauma increased during the pandemic because they were isolated and without the support or help of their friends and family.
“This fundraiser is probably needed more now than ever before. We have seen a drop in calls for service since March, and most of the drop is in child crimes,” Umphress told the Yuma Sun. “Our fear is that these victims have no way to reach out. Many of the victims we have responded to the abuse have been so much more severe.”
In one week, the agency responded to a domestic violence homicide and an attempted homicide, she added.
At a recent summit with the directors of the 22 family advocacy centers in Arizona, Umphress learned all had the “biggest drop” in child abuse reports.
“When school is virtual, it is harder for teachers to learn of abuse and report it. Many children are stuck home with the abuser, and we know most will need additional therapy to heal,” she said.
“Our children have been the most severely impacted by this pandemic as they have lost all access to the outside world. Schools and churches closed, swimming pools and libraries closed all summer sports were canceled. I have not seen a lot of kids out in the early evening riding bikes or playing as once we did.”
She hopes once schools begin in person that children will be able to reach out for help, “and we want to be ready to assist them.”
Umphress thanked the sponsors for providing the vacation packages and supporting abuse victims. “Week in Paradise will remind all victims in Yuma County we are still here for you. Your community is still here for you and we care,” she said.
Her wish is to see all 5,000 tickets sold. “Is that realistic, Yuma?” she asked.
Tickets are $10 each and available for purchase at https://www.amberlysplace.com/week-in-paradise.html.
The fundraiser drawing will be held live on TV and online. “I wish we could gather at one location as we have in the past. Maybe next June we will,” Umphress added.