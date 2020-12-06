Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Dec. 7-13
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
COUNCIL: Special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
MINOR VARIANCE COMMITTEE: 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Yuma City Hall Conference Room 245, 1 City Plaza.
WATER AND SEWER COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 198 S. Main St., Yuma
EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday. For details, go to https://tinyurl.com/yy4az8gv.
Schools
CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): Virtual meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.