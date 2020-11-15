Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.

Nov. 16-22

San Luis

COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.

Somerton

COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.

Yuma

COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

Yuma County

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.

PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.

