Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Dec. 14-20
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
Schools
ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Office, 1350 E. Juan Sanchez Blvd., San Luis.
SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 8 a.m. Monday in the Frances Morris Boardroom, Yuma Campus 3C Building, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. 1340 8th Ave.