What does Yuma think of Yuma? The city wanted to know; it set out to gather input from residents through a “listening tour” and online survey.
At the listening tour, Administration and department leaders invited residents to share their thoughts on topics ranging from public safety, growth, historic preservation, entertainment and jobs.
In the online survey, Yuma sought input from residents on their experiences with housing, jobs, transportation and community needs and their priorities.
The city said that the insights gained through the listening tour would be used for budget decisions in future years, as well as to shape city services into the rest of this decade.
The city received 507 online survey responses, and 65 residents attended the listening tour over five locations, for a total of 572 total responses.
City Administrator Phil Rodriguez shared the results with the Yuma City Council at a strategic planning retreat on Monday.
SURVEY RESULTS
When asked if they view Yuma as a good destination in which to live and work, 66% of residents said always or usually. The goal is to capture at least 65% of residents, Rodriguez said.
Asked how they feel when they consider the city’s future, 63% said they felt very positive or positive.
Almost 77% said that it was extremely or very important for the city to focus on the health and wellness of the community, and just a bit over 76% said it’s extremely or very important for the city to focus on opportunities for young people to stay in Yuma.
Just above 87% thought it extremely or very important for the city to focus on job creation. Almost 83% thought it was very extremely or very important that the city focus on attracting new industries.
Another 58% thought it was extremely or very important that the city focus on investments and revitalization of downtown Yuma.
As for the city’s focus on events and festivals, almost 60% of residents said it was extremely or very important; 27% thought it was somewhat important.
Asked how important it was for the city to focus on arts and culture, 55% of residents thought it was extremely or very important. Just over 62% said it’s extremely or very important for the city to focus on ensuring entertainment options in Yuma.
How important it is for the city to focus on recreation options? Almost 74% said extremely or very important.
When asked which services or issues they think need more of the city’s focus, residents ranked fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, roads and water on top.
Parks were followed by capital projects and other infrastructure and then construction and development.
In the middle were homelessness, wastewater, land use and zoning, building trust and housing options.
On the bottom were transportation systems, broadband, diversity in the community, media relations and community engagement, and bike lanes.
Asked to rate the overall quality of services provided by the city, 73% said they felt very or somewhat positive. Almost 86% thought the city addressed residents’ questions and concerns in the time expected.
Asked if residents have access to basic needs and services required to lead a healthy, productive and fulfilling life, 73% said always and usually. Some of the concerns listed by residents included having a single hospital and proficient medical services. Rodriguez noted that the city doesn’t have a role in these, “but it’s on the minds of residents.”
Other open-ended concerns that were listed by residents included jobs, public safety, kids, 4th Avenue, lack of an east side park, a wish for Trader Joe’s, homeless, Main Street, law enforcement and a desire that the city focus on the permanent residents as much as winter visitors.
LISTENING TOUR
Asked what they believe contributes to residents’ well-being in a community, residents listed kids, outdoor activities, family activities, clean water and parks, sports complex, community events, community involvement and a sense of safety.
When asked what ways they would recommend funding additional road improvements, residents listed “tax, tax, tax,” Rodriguez said. “Some said they wished the city would reframe the question and ask voters again” in reference to past elections in which a proposed tax increase to fix roads were nixed by voters.
Among the suggestions: Tax, sales tax, sewer tax, gas tax, new tax initiative, increase gas tax, HURF fund, winter visitors, use of roads, road tax increase.
Asked what the city was doing well, residents cited the community activities, police department, the quality of life, first responders, downtown area, recreation facilities, city services, customer services and the art center.
“They don’t want us to turn into a big city,” Rodriguez said.
Asked what the city should focus more on, residents listed beautification, city aesthetics, water rights, taxpayer dollars, bike path connectivity, revenue generation, possible new tax and civic pride.
Table hosts shared some of their insights. City Attorney Richard Files noted that attendees would like the city to focus on better communication with the council.
Fire Chief Steve Irr said that residents brought up the beautification of the community, especially at the entry points. Participants at his table also mentioned communication with the council outside of the meetings due to feeling intimidated at meetings. They would rather sit at a table and chat. They also wished for more higher education opportunities, industry and higher paying jobs.
Police Chief Susan Smith said beautification, including at center medians, was also high on the list of those sitting at her table. They also mentioned that festivals seemed more geared toward older people, not younger kids and teens. Many still don’t know what activities the city offers for young people, such as concerts and YumaCon.
The council discussed how they might get the word out. Councilman Mike Shelton suggested using the social media that young people use, such as Snapchat.
Rodriguez noted that some have the perception that the city caters to winter visitors. Smith said maybe the perception is due because most festivals and activities are in the winter, when the weather is nice and winter visitors are in town.
Rodriguez also suggested maybe they should not focus so much on entertaining but on helping young people feel part of a community.