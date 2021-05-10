SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A proposal to make electricity in a wind tower has been held up but is not dead.
That’s according to the head of a renewable energy company that proposes to build the 2,250-foot-tall tower on the east side of San Luis.
Ronald Pickett, president of Arizona Green Power LLC, recently told the San Luis City Council the project has been stalled by the inability to find companies that would commit to 25-year agreements to purchase the electricity.
He appeared before the council to ask it to renew a since-expired development agreement allowing construction of the tower on a 640-acre parcel south of County 24th Street and west of Avenue C.
Pickett also asked the council to increase the agreed upon amount of water the city would provide for the energy conversion process, from 8,000 acres feet per year to 11,000 acre feet annually.
His requests came at a city council work session, and the council deferred a decision to a future, as-yet unscheduled regular or special session.
The electricity-generating concept calls for city water to be pumped up to the top of the tower, where it would be sprayed as a fine mist to cool hot air. The air would then fall through the tower’s shaft in a powerful downdraft, driving turbines that would generate electricity for sale to utilities or companies needing large volumes of electricity.
Pickett said Arizona Green Power has been in talks with potential buyers who include companies that would operate data storage centers for corporations like Google, Microsoft and Facebook. He said other potential customers are utilities on both sides of the border.
He said his company would need the additional water to be able to meet increased production capacity of the recently designed wind turbines.
San Luis Mayor Geraro Sanchez said the city would have no problem renewing the development agreement, but would have to look into whether it could meet the greater demand for water.