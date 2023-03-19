SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A contractor is nearing completion of the first phase of a road improvement project city officials say will not only upgrade appearances in the downtown but prevent street flooding during storms.
James Davey and Associates has been installing stormwater drainage lines, building new sidewalks and paving streets in an area bounded by Archibald, Mesa and C and E streets.
Eulogio Vera, the city’s public works director, said the contractor has completed 95% of work in the first phase and is slated to wrap it up in April at an anticipated cost of $2.3 million.
The city awarded a contract of a little more than $2 million to James Davey and Associates in July to do the work, but Vera said the cost of project has increased owing to the cost of removal of debris from the area during repaving and the price of stone used in building a retaining wall on the west side of Mesa Street.
As part of the project, stairs will be built to allow pedestrians to ascend and descend a hill between San Luis Plaza Drive and Mesa Street. Vera said the city will build the stairs on its own to save money.
The project will not only improve the appearances of the area, he said, but ease storm flooding on Archibald Street by discharging water through a newly installed drain system.
In the second phase of the project, improvements will be made to streets surrounding the U.S. Post Office located at Main Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.