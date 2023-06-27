SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall is taking the first step to eliminate what residents call a dangerous bend in an access road leading to their subdivision.
The San Luis City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation giving the state agency authority to administer the project to be financed with $1.7 million in federal highway funds.
The work will straighten out a sharp bend and drop in elevation of 10th Avenue as its leads to the Los Alamos subdivision. That stretch was the scene of a fatal accident on Christmas Eve morning in 2018 that gave added urgency to the city’s efforts to straighten out the turn.
With the help of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, the city in 2019 secured a grant from the Federal Highway Administration for use beginning this fiscal year and fiscal 2023-24.
“Finally we are ready to begin with the (agreement) with ADOT,” San Luis Public Works Director Eulogio Vera said. “This project is thanks to (San Luis) Councilwoman Maria Cecelia Cruz, who awhile back worked with the YMPO director to try to find financing for this roadway reconstruction.”
Vera said design of the road realignment will begin soon, with actual construction work due to begin after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
He said the city will contribute $98,000 as its share of the cost of the project.