This curve on 10th Avenue will be straightened in a federally funded project in San Luis.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – City Hall is taking the first step to eliminate what residents call a dangerous bend in an access road leading to their subdivision.

The San Luis City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation giving the state agency authority to administer the project to be financed with $1.7 million in federal highway funds.

