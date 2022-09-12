COMERCIO 1 (copy)
Site preparation has begun at the Parkview Commerce Center in Somerton.

 PHOTO BY CESAR NEYOY/BAJO EL SOL

SOMERTON – Site improvements are under way at the future Parkview Commerce Center here, with construction of tenant buildings slated to begin at soon as the end of this year or early 2023.

Workers last week began installing water and sewer lines, leveling and paving the city-owned 20-acre site that Somerton officials are counting on to be a magnet for future development on the city’s west side.

