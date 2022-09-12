SOMERTON – Site improvements are under way at the future Parkview Commerce Center here, with construction of tenant buildings slated to begin at soon as the end of this year or early 2023.
Workers last week began installing water and sewer lines, leveling and paving the city-owned 20-acre site that Somerton officials are counting on to be a magnet for future development on the city’s west side.
The site is located north of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue, near the parcel where the city’s future high school is under construction.
“It’s exciting to see that earth is now being moved,” said Marlene Lara, Somerton’s economic development director. “It helps a lot to tell people with whom we are negotiating to sell lots that (the commercial center) will soon be a reality.”
CEMEX is installing utility lines, doing the paving and completing other site improvements under a $2.2 million contract. But even before that work began, the city had sold two of the lots.
Ruben Fontanes, a Yuma real estate agent and developer, plans to build two building on a 3.9-acre lot for commercial lease in the center, while the 4th Avenue Gym plans to open its third location on a 2.4-acre lot.
Lara said those two developments are slated to get under way by the end of this year or early next year, once CEMEX finishes its work.
Still to be finalized, she said, is a contract with Sunset Health for a 4.4-acre site where the health care organization wants to build a new clinic.
“The first developments in Parkview are planned to be ready in the fall of 2023, at the same time as the high school that is under construction. The project is on schedule,” Lara said.
About five years ago, the city acquired 55 acres on the west side with the goal of spurring future commercial and residential growth. A portion of the land was set aside for the high school being built by the Yuma Union High School District, with the 20-acre site dedicated to businesses.
With Fontanes and 4th Avenue Gym having purchased lots, the city is now looking for buyers for four remaining lots in the commerce center, Lara said.