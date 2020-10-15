The Marine Corps’ Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course has returned to Yuma, as it does twice a year every year, but this time with some differences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTI occurs in the spring and fall, but the spring course was canceled because of the virus.
The fall course is currently underway, and on Friday, the foreign humanitarian assistance exercise will take place. Spectators are still welcome to watch, but they must strictly follow instructions due to the pandemic.
Several representatives from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma briefed the Yuma City Council on the highlights and explained the measures that have been put in place to keep students and support personnel healthy.
“As you can imagine, the spring course was strange with the outbreak of this virus. We spent a lot of time thinking of how to bring the students and equipment to Yuma and do it responsibly,” said Col. Steve Gillette, commanding officer of Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1).
Gillette explained that “first and foremost” they ensured that the students and support personnel that came to Yuma for the class were healthy. They were all tested before departing their home stations.
The vast majority arrived on military aircraft, and the few that traveled by commercial air had to follow restrictive protocols as well as undergo asymptomatic testing.
For the classroom, organizers “painstakingly” reviewed where the students would sit, spread out and with masks required.
In case someone develops symptoms during the course, rapid test kits with quick turnaround were made available and lodging was reserved to keep those who might become infected isolated.
“A lot of things that caused the spring course to dissolve, and many of those were policies and procedures and us not knowing what this thing was, we’ve taken all those lessons learned,” Gillette said. “We beefed up the medical personnel as well as the support personnel so they can just do that piece in a reactionary mode should that be required.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls acknowledged the strict protocols in place to keep Marines safe. “I know the corps here has taken a very particular attention to this, not just here but throughout the corps to keep the Marines healthy. This is something that is top of mind and you’re prepared,” Nicholls said.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the students who missed out in the spring due to the pandemic were able to take part in this rotation. Gillette noted that only about 40% were able to make it back. It all came down to availability. Some had moved to different squadrons or jobs and some had deployed overseas.
Col. Charles Dudik, who took over command of MCAS Yuma in July, was on hand to greet the council. “I wanted to swing by tonight to pay my respects to the city of Yuma and the great relationship we maintain with the city and have historically.”
Dudik noted that briefing the council on the WTI training “is particularly important to us because it’s representative of that relationship we share and the unique readiness impact that the city of Yuma and this region makes to marine aviation and the defense to our nation.”
MASS CASUALTY TRAINING
Maj. Mike Miersma, evolution coordinator, noted that overall this course is still similar to past years. On Friday, Oct. 16, students will conduct a foreign humanitarian assistance exercise in Yuma. It’s designed to provide students with realistic training that is consistent with a mission they may execute in real-world operations.
More than 30 aircraft will be involved, most at Twentynine Palms, California, and five in Yuma, between 4-10:30 p.m. The two primary aircraft that will fly in Yuma are the UH-1Y Huey and the much larger CH-53 Super Stallion.
The Friday exercise will involve refugee role players, cargo and vehicles, Marine security forces as well as various civilian agencies, such as the USAID/Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance. For the first time, Yuma Regional Medical Center physicians will participate as part of the Medical Civil Action Program (MEDCAP).
“That will be new this year. Something we’re looking forward to,” Miersma said.
The landing zones are Centennial and Crane middle schools with a lot of the action taking place at Kiwanis Park, 1791 S. Magnolia Ave. Hueys will land on the pads at YRMC, making sure not to interfere with actual medical emergencies.
Organizers will try something they planned last time but didn’t get to execute. A large helicopter will lift a humvee from Rolle Airfield and transport it south along the road and up to a landing field.
Aircraft will strictly adhere to all FAA regulations, including flying a minimum of 500 feet above the ground over the city except during takeoff and landing. Aircraft will avoid major population regions. There will be two major holding areas, one west toward the Colorado River and down toward Rolle Airfield and another northeast of Yuma in the less densely populated areas.
The exercise will include “all things that people could see in the real world and have seen in the real world, in places like Nepal or during disaster assistance,” Miersma said.
The training will include flying in security forces and MEDCAP into a simulated mass casualty scenario and providing aid to refugees and internally displaced persons. The students will support casualty evacuation and extract security forces and MEDCAP.
On-call reinforcements and additional security will also be part of the training. The Marine Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue and Military Police will be augmented by the Yuma fire and police departments.
Role players will be in civilian clothes and wearing reflective belts. Spectators are welcome, but they are asked to follow the instructions and/or directions of local authorities and exercise personnel for their own safety.
“We’re just asking spectators, people that come out to watch, to adhere to COVID standards,” Miersma said.
He called the training “hugely useful for the students, and ultimately these students will go out and they are going to be the mission planners for major events out in the world … This opportunity is pretty amazing for the students. They’re probably only going to see this one time in their careers unless they do something similar in the field.”
Miersma thanked the council for allowing the Marines to conduct this twice-a-year exercise in Yuma.
In return, Nicholls also expressed appreciation to the Marines. “Thank you for your service, for all the men and women out at the corps and in this rotation, for their service. Just know you have the city of Yuma and the people of Yuma behind you.”