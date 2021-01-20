The dollars spent at a yard sale slated for this weekend in the Foothills will go for animal care in the Yuma area.
Provided there is no rain, the fund-raiser organized by Raising Dollars for Dogs ‘n’ Cats, is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 13250 E. Tiffany Lane. In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Jan. 30-31, at the same location and during the same hours.
Items offered for sale include home and yard decor, framed prints, clothing and shoes, books, electronics, appliances, kitchen ware, beds, golf equipment, motorcycle riding gear, toys and pet supplies.
The organization was formed in 2018 by area residents who dedicate their time to fund-raising activities to help pay for animal care and animal control services not already performed by the Humane Society of Yuma.
Proceeds from yard sales typically go into a fund to pay for emergency care provided by veteranarians to pets whose owners could not otherwise pay for the treatment, to area law enforcement agencies for purchase of vests, leashes and other accessories for canines, and to non-profit organizations that provide animal care.
Among the agencies benefiting from proceeds from this weekend’s sale is the San Luis Police Department’s canine unit. Funds will go for the purchase of dog harnesses and a bite suit used to train the dogs.
Raising Dollars for Dogs ‘n’ Cats is also accepting donations of items in good condition for the sale, says Sherrell Judish, a founding member of the group.
To donate items for for more information, call Judish at 928-580-1000 or call 928-342-6776.