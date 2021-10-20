After being closed for the past 17 months, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Foothills substation is once again open to the public.
Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak said the substation, located at 13190 E. South Frontage Road, opened its doors for walk-in services on Monday.
“It’s been busy out there the past few days,” Pavlak said. “We feel like the community has been waiting for it to reopen.”
The substation was closed to the public on March 26, 2020, as a precaution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then remained shuttered due to shortages in staffing.
During the closure, deputies continued to work out of the substation and operated as usual to provide service to the Foothills area.
Services such as process serving, public records requests, criminal records checks, vacation notifications, payment of delinquent taxes and the Prescription Drug Take-Back Program can now be done in-person.
Fingerprinting is being done by appointments, which can be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Online form access also still available at the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org
Lack of use contributed to the substation’s closure in 2020 as well. YCSO noted that residents weren’t using the facility as much as in years past.
As such the agency felt the substation’s staff could be better utilized at the main office in Yuma.
YCSO noted a majority of the services residents needed could be handled over the phone or by using the internet.
However, Pavlak said when the sheriff’s office posted a question and answer session on social media, the first question that was asked was when the substation was going to reopen.
To file a report or other non-emergency situations, contact YCSO Dispatch at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.