People who rub us the wrong way have another, better side to them that we may not be seeing.
Justin Davis hopes to get that message across to audiences of “Monstersongs,” a Yuma Community Theater production he is directing.
Opening Friday for three weekends at the the Mesa Heights Performance Theater at Gila Vista Junior High School, “Monstersongs” is what Davis calls a non-traditional musical that is part rock concert and part graphic novel.
Projected on a screen on stage will be caricatures in color and black and white of monsters like those we all grew up watching in movies and on TV. The images will be accompanied by a rock music score. Appearing on stage, says Davis, will be an actor in the role of a youngster who finds and reads a book that puts monsters in a new light as misunderstood creatures.
The monsters, says Davis, serve as a metaphor for the good and bad qualities that exist in all of us, “whether we realize it or not.”
Davis says the message he hopes people take away from “Monstersongs” is “to look inside themselves, and when they encounter other people, just know there’s always two sides to a story, and that just because someone presents themselves in a certain way or is perceived in a certain way, that’s not necessarily the kind of person they are.
The musical, he said, serves as a reminder that humanity binds us all. “We really need to take the time to get to know people.”
“Monstersongs” features the music of New York composer and lyricist Rob Rokicki and the art of illustrator and graphic designer Dave O’Neill. After it was presented in 2018 in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s Festival of New Musicals, YCT applied for and received rights to stage it in Yuma.
Unless they’ve already seen the musical somewhere else, “Monstersongs” will introduce audiences in Yuma to music they haven’t heard before, said Davis, adding he intends for O’Neill’s work to be the focus of audiences.
Along with the main character, other YCT actors will provide voices for the musical.
“I hope everyone looks forward to the show and I know we worked really hard on it,” Davis said.
“Monstersongs” is the first production staged by YCT at the Mesa Heights Performance Theater, 2245 S. Arizona Ave.
The performance theater on the Gila Vista campus is an existing auditorium that received an improved sound system and other renovations funded with a grant, said Christine McCoy, communications and community engagement coordinator for Yuma Elementary School District 1.
The theater is available for use for by arts groups as part of efforts by Gila Vista and its principal to make musical, theatrical and other artistic presentations available to residents in the neighborhood the school serves, McCoy said.
The musical will be presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday, again Oct. 28, 29 and 30, and Nov. 4, 5 and 6. Times for Friday and Saturday performances are 7 p.m. and Sunday shows begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 per performance and be purchased on YCT’s website, https://www.yumacommunitytheater.org., or at https://928tix.com.
