Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The expansion of the border crossing will stimulate the San Luis economy, but will force the city to fulfill two major road improvement projects to prevent traffic congestion during the course of the construction, Mayor Nieves Riedel says.

