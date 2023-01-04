Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun reporting staff met with local government officials for a look back at 2022, and a look ahead at 2023. This story is one in a series called “2022: Year in Review.”
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The expansion of the border crossing will stimulate the San Luis economy, but will force the city to fulfill two major road improvement projects to prevent traffic congestion during the course of the construction, Mayor Nieves Riedel says.
Riedel, who assumed office in December after winning her race in August against incumbent Mayor Gerardo Sanchez, says her priority and that of the city council needs to be widening Cesar Chavez Boulevard and paving County 24th Street.
Owing to a dramatic increased number of vehicles traveling between the United States and Mexico in recent years, the U.S. General Services Administration is overseeing the expansion of the San Luis I Port of Entry. The number of lanes for U.S.-bound automobiles at the port will double to 16 as part of the $267 million construction project.
“The port of entry project is going to entail economic development, and it’s going to be substantial,” Riedel said in a recent interview. “But at the same time it’s going to bring about traffic problems that we are going to have during the construction and that could last for up to four years.
“If the people are complaining about the traffic now, this is nothing compared to what will be coming.”
A Phoenix contractor has been selected to oversee the expansion, and construction is slated to begin in May 2024.
Given that timetable, Riedel said, the city needs to prioritize paving of County 24th Street from 10th Avenue to Avenue F ½ in 2023. That project will give San Luis its second through street linking the city’s west end to the rapidly growing east side.
The existing east-west roadway is Cesar Chavez Boulevard, which, says Riedel, must be widened from two to four lanes all along its length to help ease traffic congestion. The boulevard ultimately links up with State Route 195, connecting San Luis with Yuma.
The city has been working with the Bureau of Reclamation to secure rights of way for the widening and has received $33 million from the state Legislature to the work. The city still needs to come up with another $16 million for the project.
“That is going to have a good impact because finally we are going to have four lanes, and that is going to help the traffic a lot,” Riedel said.
“The way I see, it is more urgent to pave County 24th to relieve the traffic (on Cesar Chavez) a little,” she said. “And we are going to do it. We have to accelerate it because it’s also going to help a lot whenever they begin working on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.”
In June, the city received a $1.2 million federal grant for County 24th, but the paving is on hold until the city secures rights of way for the federal land the dirt road crosses.
Apart from the road projects, the city must also press ahead with the expansion of the sewage treatment plant on the city’s west side, Riedel said, noting the plant is already operating at nearly full capacity.
“The expansion of the wastewater treatment plants is a necessity,” she said. “The plant continues working because a large percentage of the wastewater is sent to the plant on the east side.
“It is an urgent project,” she added. “It was a need that should have been addressed seven years ago, but knowing it was such a big problem (the city) decided to do nothing.”
The estimated cost of the expansion is $42 million, she said, and the city will need to raise sewer rates charges to residents to finance the work.
Those needs aside, Riedel believes San Luis has a bright future ahead of it.
“San Luis, Arizona is in a privileged moment. We have everything we need to continue growing. We have land, we have water, we have hardworking people. We have a good future.”