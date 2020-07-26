BY THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
During the week of July 12-18, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 330 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for illegal debris fires in yards (1 with tires), 1 for a trash can fire, and various alarms.
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the county.
• 15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 2 involving walls, 1 involving a power pole, and 2 involving buildings.
• 282 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 45 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain, 25 for falls, 12 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 18 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 21 for people with psychiatric problems, 4 for dehydration/heat illness, 5 for a medical alarm, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 11 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 5 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for withdrawals (1 alcohol, 1 drugs), 2 for lacerations, 1 for an 8-year-old injured falling through a glass table, 1 for a person who drank bleach, 1 for a person with a nail in their foot, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a cat on a power pole, 1 for a trash can fire, 1 for a blown transformer, 1 for an illegal debris fire, 1 for an arson fire in a building, 4 for brush fires, 1 for a person burning their old pants in a parking lot, and various alarms.