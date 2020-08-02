During the week of July 19- 25, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 325 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: A fire in a commercial dryer at a motel, an apartment fire, propane leaking from an RV, illegal trash burning in a yard and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the county, and 1 to assist with a medical emergency in Wellton.
• 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving motorcycles, 2 involving rollovers and 4 involving light poles.
• 284 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (3 where bystander CPR was being given), 13 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 10 for people with psychiatric problems, 4 for dehydration/heat illness, 2 for a medical alarm, 4 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 9 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 1 for an unknown bug bite, 14 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 8 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for withdrawals (1 alcohol, 1 drugs), 1 for an 11-month-old who fell with a spoon in their mouth and injured their throat, 1 for a 4-year-old with a Lego piece stuck up their nose, 1 for a 7-year-old who swallowed a penny, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 16 Special Duty, Public Assiatance and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist an elderly person with flooding in their home, 1 for assisting with a dog with their foot caught in a metal table, 1 for possible exposure to tear gas, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a fire alarm set off by a bug bomb, 1 for a small fire set in a vacant lot, 1 for assisting YPD with cleanup of a biohazard at a traffic crash site, 1 for a bag of rags on fire, 1 for a bag of trash on fire on a wooden bench, 1 for power lines down and various alarms.