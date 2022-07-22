The Yuma County Health Department and Campesinos Sin Fronteras in San Luis are offering immunizations for students returning to the classroom.
Through Aug. 4, the health department is providing the shot in its auditorium, 2200 W. 28th St., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations are $10 per youngster or free if families cannot pay.
"Immunizations are required for classrooms and the health department wants to help families by providing this service in an affordable manner and at low cost, or free if they don't have the economic resources," said Karina Zavala, nursing supervisor for the department.
Minors getting the shots will need to be accompanied by a parent or a guardian with proof of guardianship, along with proof of residency in Yuma County.
The Comite de Bien Estar, a housing and social service agency in San Luis, and the health department will offer back-to-school vaccinations as well as COVID-19 vaccinations on Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Comite headquarters, 963 E. B St., in San Luis.
Available will the first, second and booster doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, depending on the ages of those seeking the vaccines.
A vaccination against Hepatitis A will also be available for those 19 and older.
All vaccinations are free.
This will mark the 25th time since January 2021 the Comite has offered the vaccinations with the help of the county.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras, a social service organization in the south county, will also offer blood pressure and glucose checks at the same event in San Luis.
For more information, call the Comite at (928) 627-8559.