The Yuma County Health Department and Campesinos Sin Fronteras in San Luis are offering immunizations for students returning to the classroom.

Through Aug. 4, the health department is providing the shot in its auditorium, 2200 W. 28th St., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations are $10 per youngster or free if families cannot pay.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you