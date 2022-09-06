SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A group of high school students is inviting area residents to help them write greeting letters to grandparents.
Members of the local chapter of Letters for Rose will gather Saturday at the San Luis Library to write the letters and create artwork that will distributed the following day, Grandparents Day, Sept. 11, to elderly residents of nursing homes in San Luis and Yuma.
Letters of Rose is a nationwide organization made up primarily of young people who correspond with the residents of senior homes. The Yuma-area chapter of the organization is made up of students at San Luis and Yuma Catholic high schools.
April Peña, a member of the local chapter, said people of all ages are invited to join them at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the library in San Luis, 1075 6th Ave., to write letters and create artwork.
“The plan is to celebrate Grandparents Day delivering the letters and art to grandparents in nursing homes in San Luis and Yuma,” she said. “The more people who participate, the more letters and art we can deliver.”
Letters can be written in English and Spanish, and participants can take the occasion to write letters and create art for their own grandparents, she said.
Thanks to donations it has received, the Letters for Rose chapter will be able to provide materials for those wishing to create the art, she added.
When it formed at the beginning of this year, local chapter was made up only of high school students, but Penna said membership is now open to people of all ages.
For more information about Letters for Rose or the Saturday event, can call Peña, 928-398-0762, or the library, 928-627-8344.
Those wishing to take part in Saturday’s letter writing effort do not need to call ahead.