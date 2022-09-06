ABUELOS 1 (copy)

A student at Gadsden Elementary School writes a letter as part of the Letters for Rose’s campaign to correspond with nursing home residents in the area. The group invites the public to join it in writing greeting letters to the elderly on the occasion of Grandparents Day on Sept. 11.

 FILE PHOTO

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A group of high school students is inviting area residents to help them write greeting letters to grandparents.

Members of the local chapter of Letters for Rose will gather Saturday at the San Luis Library to write the letters and create artwork that will distributed the following day, Grandparents Day, Sept. 11, to elderly residents of nursing homes in San Luis and Yuma.

