SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Students are being recruited for the next class of YouthBuild, a remedial education program that allows youths to earn high school equivalency certificates and gain construction skills.
Thirty slots for students are available in the next nearly 10-month cycle of classes, in which they will divide their time between classroom studies, learning building skills and performing community service projects.
YouthBuild is a nationwide non-profit organization that allows high school dropouts between the ages of 17 and 24 to return to the classroom to earn General Educational Development, or GED, certificates. In Yuma County, the program is administered by YouthBuild through PPEP, a Tucson-based nonprofit educational and job training organization.
“This program is of so much benefit to youths because it helps them to resume their educations,” said Jesse Lopez, the coordinator of the San Luis program. “Many young people who have gone through the programs are now technicians or professionals. The program also has a very big impact in the community with the community service projects the students help complete.”
The program is open to all young people in Yuma County who seeking GEDs and job skills.
Those interested can call Lopez at 928-920-3631, Imelda Monreal at 928-581-1897, or visit the PPEP office in San Luis at 731 N. William Brooks Ave.