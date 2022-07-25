SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A public park on the city’s west side will soon be adorned with a mural, thanks to the efforts of youths enrolled in a workforce development program.
The five youths enrolled in the Arizona@Work program began work July 18 on the mural in PPEP Park that incorporates both new and old, depicting a pair of hands holding a head of lettuce against the backdrop of an Aztec symbol.
Aztec symbolism is incorporated into the mural design because the park was previously named for the Aztec ruler Moctezuma.
Mural painting is one of the projects undertaken by youths as part of their activities in the Arizona@Work, a statewide workforce development network that pairs employers who need workers with job seekers.
Youths enrolled in the program have painted murals around Yuma and now Arizona@Work proposes to spread their talents around south Yuma County, said Juan Castillo, youth services manager for the program.
Louie Galaviz, interim San Luis city administrator, said Arizona@Work’s plan is to enlist local youth in painting one mural every year in a San Luis park.
“We want them to represent something of the culture or history of San Luis and the area, and to have the opportunity to choose the ones we think can represent the community,” Galaviz said.
The youths began work on the PPEP Park mural after it was chosen from among four different concepts by the San Luis City Council. The council also approved $5,000 for materials for the mural, while the painters are paid from their work by Arizona@Work.