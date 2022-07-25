SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A public park on the city’s west side will soon be adorned with a mural, thanks to the efforts of youths enrolled in a workforce development program.

The five youths enrolled in the Arizona@Work program began work July 18 on the mural in PPEP Park that incorporates both new and old, depicting a pair of hands holding a head of lettuce against the backdrop of an Aztec symbol.

