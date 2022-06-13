SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A group of teens from this city and Yuma are putting their thoughts down on paper to let the elderly know they’re thinking of them.
The youths have formed a local chapter of Letters for Rose, an organization formed in New Jersey by high school students who wanted to stay in touch with nursing home residents after the pandemic prevented in-person visits and volunteering opportunities in the homes.
The founder of the local chapter is Abril Peña, a San Luis High School student who, with the help of teachers, recruited other students to take part in writing letters to residents of two independent living senior homes in San Luis and for Yuma Senior Living.
“I’ve always had the concern about helping my community, and I began looking into what I could do that would be different,” Peña said. “That’s when I found the organization (Letters for Rose), and that pleased me because it offers the opportunity to strengthen communication between youths and older adults.”
The chapter also includes San Luis High School students Genezaret Garcia, Vanessa Muela, Jennifer Ulloa and Brissia Perez, as well as Kayle Heidemann from Yuma Catholic High.
Earlier this year, they formally became part of Letters for Rose, which, according to its website, has more than 400 chapters worldwide.
The San Luis and Yuma students write about their experiences in letters accompanied by their artwork. So far they’ve have sent out more than 100 letters to residents of the homes in San Luis and Yuma, but their goal is to recruit more teens and even adults to write to seniors and take part in community events the chapter plans to organize.
“We are trying to get more support, have more people become members so we can have more activities in the community and better recognize older adults and make them feel that they are not alone,” Peña said. “(We want) to give them that joy that only a letter can provide.”
Chapter members had what Peña describe as a rewarding and inspiring experience on May 14 when it visited two elderly homes in San Luis to read letters they had written.
“It’s a good way for youths to express themselves and it’s an opportunity to communicate with older adults. For me it’s a feeling that one can have only in that moment and in that place. It’s something that is extraordinary.”
Ultimately the chapter’s goal is to reach out to more elderly homes in Yuma County.
Peña said the chapter welcomes anyone in the area who would like to take part in its activities.
For more information, visit the organization’s website, https://www.lettersforrose.org, or call Peña at (928) 398-0762.