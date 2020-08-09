Between July 30 and Aug. 6, we had 1,860 calls for service that came into our dispatch center, which generated 164 police reports. Here is a list of some of the calls for service that we handled:
• 911 calls – 995
• Alarm calls – 40
• Assaults – 7
• Assist public – 35
• Burglaries – 16
• Criminal damage – 6
• Disorderly conduct/disturbances – 54
• Domestic disturbances – 40
• Fraud – 5
• Noise disturbance – 17
• Overdose – 4
• Reckless driver – 19
• Runaway juveniles/Offense – 3
• Sex offenses – 7
• Shoplifts/Thefts – 22
• Shots fired – 16
• Stolen vehicle – 8
• Suspicious subject/incident/vehicle – 95
• Traffic accident – 39
• Trespass – 23
• Welfare check – 60
Our Animal Control Unit responded to 104 calls for service, and we had 14 calls for service reference City Ordinance Violations. These calls can include cars parked the wrong way, illegal fireworks and yes, face mask calls.
*****
Now, let’s see what shenanigans happened around town ...
This situation went from 0-50 in a matter of minutes. Our officers made contact with this lady, let’s call her Wilhemina, in reference to a disturbance. The officers told her she wasn’t in trouble and that they just needed to talk to her. Wilhemina was holding a large fountain drink while an officer was trying to talk to her. Oh, you know where this is heading, don’t you? Wilhemina slowly took the lid off her fountain drink and as the officer was telling her not to throw the drink, there it went ... right into the officer’s face. Wilhemina tossed the cup and attempted to run. She was quickly grabbed by two other officers, and her momentum took all three of them to the ground. Wilhemina was placed in handcuffs and while the officers were walking her to the patrol vehicle, she back-kicked one of the officers, slightly changing the pitch of his voice for a moment. After being placed on the ground again, Wilhemina continued to kick like a 5-year-old having a tantrum. After getting that out of her system, she calmed down and on they went toward the patrol car. Getting Wilhemina into the car was like trying to put a cat into a sink full of water, but they finally got her in and seated. Wilhemina was jammied up, and I’m sure it was a heck of a fight trying to get them flip-flops on.
*****
And here we go with round two of girls gone wild ...
These two, let’s call them Jack and Diane, stole alcohol from a local business. Both Jack and Diane are under 18 years of age. After locating the youngens, they were separated and while attempting to talk to Diane, she brought the ducks out. Then came the fight where a couple of officers were kicked in the shins. Diane was detained and eventually settled down. Both were turned over to their parents.
*****
And finally there is this guy, let’s call him Jeremy. Jeremy was speeding through town and came upon a fully marked police car that was apparently in his way. Jeremy, while swerving in his own lane and almost hitting a curb, drove up behind the officer and then passed him. I’m sure the officer may have thought “what the bucket?” and proceeded to pull old Jeremy over. After making contact with Jeremy, the officer saw all the tell-tale signs of a DUI in the making. Jeremy denied drinking and agreed to the field sobriety tests. As soon as the tests started, the inebriated dust devil entered the picture. and ol' Jeremy was wobbling like a no wake zone buoy. Jeremy wound up blowing close to three times the legal limit. Jeremy was jammied up and tucked into bed.
*****
Things remain busy for the PD, but we are hanging strong. We have the “smash and grabs” starting up again. Do not leave anything of value in your vehicles. These criminals are lazy … It doesn’t take a mastermind to pull off this type of crime, so be smarter than they are. If any of them just took offense to what I just said, feel free to stop by the PD and convince us on how well planned your crimes are. Our officers continue to go call to call and are very busy. Our COVID numbers are going down and hopefully they stay that way. Stay positive, there is a light at the end of this 2020 tunnel.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Stay strong, Yuma!
#yumastrong