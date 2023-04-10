David Lara says he feels an added sense of obligation as the new president of the Yuma Union High School District’s governing board.
“It’s a huge responsibility for me to do well, not just for all the school in the district, but for the whole community,” said Lara. “For me, it’s double the pressure because (I) have to perform well for everyone but also for the Hispanic community.
“As the first Hispanic president I have to do well, to reflect well on Hispanics. But if a hard and firm decision involving a Hispanic (student or district employee) has to be made, I’m going to do it.”
Lara, of San Luis, Ariz., and Carlos Gonzalez, of Somerton, were recently chosen by the five-member governing board to serve as its president and vice president, respectively, for the 2023. It marked the first time south Yuma County residents have occupied the two top leadership slots in the district that comprises five high school campuses in Yuma, one in San Luis and a soon-to-open campus in Somerton.
Lara, owner of Desert Water, a purified water company, is a longtime member of the Republican Party and political activist in San Luis and Yuma County. He was elected to the YUHSD board in 2017 and re-elected in November.
Among the issues he plans to bring to the board for renewed attention in 2023 are fentanyl abuse among students and incidence of youths who live in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., but attend YUHSD campuses.
“A lot of people think that being citizens or immigrants, there’s no problem if they live in Mexico and study here, but public education is funded through property taxes in the district, not based on migratory status.”
Before the issue came to forefront, he said, San Luis High School’s enrollment exceeded capacity, with students from Mexico claiming the addresses of relatives living in San Luis, Ariz., as their own homes when registering for classes at the school. Since then, Lara said, enrollment has dropped below capacity.
Students who reside in Mexico or outside YUHSD boundaries can attend the district’s schools but must pay tuition, Lara noted.
Recent years have seen numerous fentanyl overdoses among San Luis High School students thought to have gotten the drugs from neighboring Mexico. The school hosted a number of meeting with parents and the public to highlight the dangers of fentanyl, and Lara said the gatherings helped to bring attention to the problem.
Notwithstanding parental involvement on the issue of fentanyl, Lara said, parents need to take interest in the other issues involving schools in the district. He sees few from the public attending the governing board’s monthly meetings.
“It’s very disappointing. Rarely do you see people from the public at the meetings. The parents don’t go, and that’s not good. Participation by parents is essential, but unfortunately they only go when something catastrophic happens like fentanyl – of which San Luis was epicenter.”
But, he added, “it all begins with the trust the parents have in us. Sometimes they don’t have a relationship with the principals, the teachers or counselors, and they feel like they don’t have options. But they can come to me or (to the board) if they have a problem to raise. They have doors open to them. My telephone and my e-mail are in the district’s webpage.”
Gonzalez, a retired elementary school teacher, served as a Somerton city councilman and as a member of the Somerton Elementary School District’s board before joining the YUHSD board.
“It’s really great that for the first time that there are two Hispanics (as president and vice president of the board), but for me, it’s only about performing all the functions as a board member and making the best decisions for the students, teachers and employees, based on district policies.”
As president of the board, Lara sets the agendas for the board meetings and represents the district at public functions. Gonzalez will perform those duties in Lara’s absence.
“We have some very big shoes to fill, given the great performance by the former president, but we can only do it as united members of the governing board and if we focus on what is best for the district and for the community,” Gonzalez said.
And filling the vacant governing board seat left by retired member Phil Townsend is Christy Cradic, who has been serving since January.
“I haven’t found my niche yet, I’m new,” she said in reference to what she hopes to accomplish in the role. “There are so many different moving parts of the district and things that I knew about prior to becoming a board member and things that I’m learning as I am a board member so ask me in a year and I’ll tell you a better answer! But for now, I don’t know yet. I’m just getting my feet wet!”
Cradic’s history with the YUHSD extends further, however. She and her husband moved to Yuma about 31 years ago and have six children who all went to school in the district.
“We’re very successful here and I loved every minute of every aspect of it: Student council, sports, academics,” she said. “I have a passion for the district so I thought now that they’re all raised and gone, that what a better way to serve my community is come back and serve a district that I still love.”
While the first meeting was quite nerve-racking but interesting for Cradic, she stated that she’s learned a lot since she started.
“I’ve learned that people need to ask questions and get the truth before they assume the negative,” she said. “Before you assume the worst, call the superintendent and have a meeting or start with your principal, even better. Do the chain of command. Each school has a great principal that runs things differently but well, and go there, talk, communicate. They have answers for every question and if they don’t, they will send you here.”
Like other board members, Cradic’s commitment means a lot of reading, staying informed of what’s going on in the district, attending monthly meetings and weighing in on what’s needed and what’s not needed.
At the end of the day, however, the role is important to her because she wants to make a difference.
“I also want to just help maintain the great things that are happening in this district,” she said.