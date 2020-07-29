Yuma will start accepting online applications for the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant Relief Program at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Small businesses located within the city limits are encouraged to apply if they have been closed by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders. Grants will be awarded on a continuing basis until funds are depleted.
Applications will be accepted through the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma website www.azfoundation.org.
On July 15, the Council unanimously approved an allocation of $320,000 from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to directly help small businesses in the community.
Grants range from $1,500 to $10,000 depending on business type. To apply for the grant funding, businesses must be listed in one of the five business types described below:
• Business Type 1, eligible for up to a $1,500 relief grant, includes hair and nail salons and barber shops, massage therapists, tubing operations and water parks.
• Business Type 2, eligible for up to $2,500, includes movie theaters and restaurants with no indoor nor fully enclosed dining as of July 15.
• Business Type 3, eligible for up to $5,000, includes restaurants with indoor or fully enclosed dining, fitness clubs or indoor gyms with less than 4,500 square feet, as well as fitness centers/studios that provide services for self-defense, dance, Pilates, CrossFit, yoga or gymnastics.
• Business Type 4, eligible for up to $7,500, includes bars.
• Business Type 5, eligible for up to $10,000, includes indoor gyms or fitness clubs with more than 4,500 square feet of space.
Applicants will need to upload their W-9 as part of the online applicant process. Additional requirements are listed on the online application, available at azfoundation.org/Give-Where-You-Live/Yuma.
Yuma officials thanked the Arizona Community Foundation for partnering with the city to prepare the online portal and processing the applications. For general questions, please email YumaCares@YumaAz.gov.