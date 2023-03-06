COVID-19 isn’t grounding aircraft any longer – not those flying in the Yuma Air Show, anyway.
After a three-year hiatus owing to pandemic, the air show, one of Yuma’s most popular events, will return to the Marine Corps Air Station on March 11.
The air show is slated to kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a performances by a Marine band and mounted color guard, followed by a descent in front of visitors by jumpers from Yuma Proving Ground’s Military Free Fall School. Spectators will then seen flight demonstrations by a variety of military aircraft, including the Marine and Air Force variants of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, one of the most advanced military jets in the world.
And in an act likely to appeal to people’s sense of patriotism, groups of Marine and Air Force recruits will take oaths to faithfully serve the country in a swearing-in ceremony that will take place in front of spectators.
Capt. Brett Vannier, public information officer for MCAS, said the air station is expecting as many as 25,000 visitors for the air show, up from previous years. That’s based on the larger-than-usual crowds seen at other recent air shows in the nation – a trend he attributes partly to a desire among people to go back to attending the kinds of events they routinely enjoyed before the pandemic.
“Everyone’s sick of being cooped up and are jumping at the opportunity to get out,” he said.
That includes those who in the past looked forward to the Yuma Air Show.
Just days before it was due to take place in 2020, the air show was canceled as COVID-19 cases began to appear in the Yuma area. Continuing concerns about the coronavirus prompted the show’s cancellation the following year as well.
Then in 2022, supply chain problems created by the pandemic drove up all the costs of staging the air show, leading to its cancellation for a third year. “Every line item we had to pay for basically quadrupled in price,” Vannier said.
“This year we are excited to have COVID in the rear view mirror and have prices stabilized.”
MCAS and the Marine Corps sees the Yuma Air Show “as our opportunity to thank the community for its support,” Vannier said.
“Even without the cancellations, in the past, our air show has been hugely popular. Yumans are (incredibly) supportive of the air station. Most of Yuma has a pretty close connection to the military, so the air show is popular. Combined with the fact that we haven’t had an air show (in several years) ... everyone is so excited for it. We’ve (seen) a definite increase in it, and we’re so excited.”
Among those looking forward to the return of the air show is Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who attended it as a youth and has watched it grow to become one of the area’s most popular events.
“As the most patriotic city in the state, it’s very appropos that we have an air show that is widely anticipated by our community and is so well-supported,” Nicholls said.
The show, the mayor added, “has a dual effect in that it allows the people of Yuma to see what goes on at the air base, but it also gives our military community and our aviation community nationwide an opportunity to show what they can do.
“We’re appreciative of the Marine Corps for making this happen this year,” Nicholls said, adding he assumes MCAS has to suspend some of its regular activities to stage the air show for the public. “I think it’s important to the Yuma community to show their support” for the base by attending the show.
Vannier said spectators may notice a greater emphasis in this year’s show on military aircraft, among them the F-35.
Visitors will get three chances to see that aircraft – once when the Marine F-35B variant flies as part of the Parade of Flight, again when the Marine variant flies in a demonstration and when the Air Force’s F-35A variant flies in an exhibition.
“The F-35 is just the coolest jet,” he said. “It’s certainly one of the most technologically advanced jets in the world. I think it’s just a phenomenal platform.”
Other aircraft spectators will see in the air include the CH-53E Super Stallion helicoper, F/A-18C fighter, KC-130J military transport aircraft, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and UH-1Y helicopter, all taking part in the Parade of Flight; a World War II-era P-51D fighter flown in a demonstration, and an MV-22B flown in a demonstration.
Returning from past appearances in the Yuma Air Show will be a demonstration of the Aftershock jet-powered truck.
The March 11 air show will also feature a “very robust” display of parked aircraft and military vehicles on the flightline, Vannier added.
Though the show doesn’t start until 10:30 a.m., the public can get onto the air station beginning at 9 a.m. through the South Cala entrance on County 14th Street. Free general parking will be located nearby on the air station.
Visitors should be prepared to present a photo identification, and citizens of foreign countries will have to go through biometric screening as an added level of security.
Visitors can carry keys, makeup, feminine products, combs, phones, wallets and other personal items in their pockets or in one gallon-size clear bag per person. Also permited will be small clutches for carrying items.
Cameras and binoculars will be permitted, but camera bags will be searched.
People may bring folding chairs and service animals. Ice chests will not be allowed unless they hold medically necessary items.
Alcohol and weapons, including pocket knives, will not permitted on the air station during the air show.
Also not permitted will be marijuana or CDB oil for either recreational or medical uses.
For more information about parking and rules for attending the air show, visit https://www.yumaairshow.com/information/security-faqs.