Today

Sunny and windy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 101F. S winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 74F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Gusty winds diminishing in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.