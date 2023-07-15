Who would have thought of 110 degrees as a cooling trend?
Maybe those living through 115 degree or higher.
Highs here are expected to reach 115 or 116 today and Sunday and gradually taper off next week, falling to around 110 by the following weekend, the National Weather Service forecasts.
The surge in temperatures is prompting Yuma Regional Medical Center and emergency medical responders to remind people to be alert to symptoms of heat-related illness they and people around them may be experiencing.
The Yuma area is in the grips of a high pressure system in which air warms as it falls, driving up temperatures, NWS meteorologist Isaac Smith said.
The system that had been to the east of the area has moved more recently west and northwest, causing above-normal highs categorized by NWS as extreme heat, he said.
The average high for Yuma this time of month is 107, according to the NWS.
“We’re going to be holding on to these temperatures until (at least) the middle of next week,” Smith said. “By the middle of next week, it’s going to get closer to the 110-degree mark.”
While the monsoon season has arrived in Arizona, the Yuma area is not likely to see rain in the coming days, he said.
As temperatures climb, Yuma Regional Medical Center and area emergency services agencies report treating area residents for various conditions related to the heat.
YRMC’s emergency room has treated 10 people for heat-related illness since the start of the summer, the hospital said.
“Heat-related illness is a big issue in communities such as Yuma, and essentially there are different levels (of illness) that can start with cramps, leading to heat exhaustion and then heat stroke,” said Dr. Ndidi Abara, a family medicine physician at YRMC.
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body is unable to stay cool, Abara said. Those who are very young or old are at greater risk of this condition because they’re less able to adjust their temperatures to heat. Also more at risk are those who are overweight or have had a recent illness that can contribute to dehydration.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, clammy or cold skin, fatigue and weakness.
Abara said people may be able to counter the effects of heat exhaustion by moving to a cool area, loosening their clothing and sipping cool water. They will need to seek medical care if those symptoms still don’t go away or if they begin showing signs of a more-serious heat stroke, she said.
“(Heat stroke) can occur without warning and can lead to death. Instead of heavy sweating, people at that level actually sweat very little, and often they have hot, dry skin.”
A high body temperature is another sign of stroke, she said, but the “hallmark” symptom is mental confusion in the sufferer.
Whether they’re feeling symptoms or not, Yuma-area residents should drink water throughout the day to stay hydrated, Abara said.
“By the time you get thirsty, it’s too late, so you want to drink water even if you’re not thirsty. Especially if you’re going to be outside, it can be helpful to have a (water) bottle nearby and sip throughout the day.”
Martin Mendez, battalion chief for the Rural/Metro Fire Department, says people who spend time outdoors, including those who like to exercise or work in their yards, are better off confining those activities to cooler morning or evening hours.
People may prefer wearing tank tops and shorts in hot weather, Mendez said, but they should instead have on lightweight, light-colored long-sleeve shirts and pants that protect all parts of the body from the sun’s rays. A wide-brimmed hat helps protect the head.
And think about the pets, he said. Dogs should be walked in the early morning or late evening when their paw pads aren’t susceptible to burns from hot sidewalks or pavement.
Mendez said Rural/Metro firefighters have in recent days responded to a number of calls to help people suffering heat-related illness, among them winter residents extending their stays in the summer, out-of-town contractors and people staying in short-term rentals.
“We are running (ambulance calls), and a lot of them are new to the area and don’t know what to expect,” he said. “Folks just need to remember to limit their work outside. Stay in the shade, stay indoors and (drink) lots and lots of fluids.”
Kayla Franklin, city of Yuma fire marshal, offers these tips as well:
• Avoid or limit heavily sugared, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages that can worsen dehydration.
• Don’t leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
• Check the temperature of child safety seats before seating youngsters in the automobile.
• Higher temperature also place a strain on motor vehicles. If traveling out of town, check hoses, fuel lines and wiring for signs of wear and cracking.