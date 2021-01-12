It would help to have a positive outlook to see silver linings in the clouds of 2020.
Or a creative one.
Artists may have seen their opportunities for expression curtailed in 2020 as the pandemic forces the suspension or cancellation of exhibitions, shows, concerts and other venues.
Yet the stress and turmoil created by the pandemic, along with the protests spawned across the nation by the Black Lives Matter movement and by the fallout of the presidential election, are the creative force behind three exhibits that open today at the Yuma Art Center.
The exhibits on one level enable the artists to process their emotions about a tumultuous year through their work, says Lindsay Benacka, the city of Yuma’s arts and culture program manager.
But on another level, they are a celebration of the creative process flowering even as the challenges of the year gone by tended to hamstring artists.
The exhibits are the first in 2021 for the Yuma Art Center, which has seen its programming upended by the coronavirus. They are the aptly named multimedia exhibit “Silver Linings”; “Covid Madness: Ceramics by George Tomkins,” an exhibit created by longtime Yuma artists and Arizona Western College art professor, and “Unknown: Installation by Alonso Delgadillo,” a floor to ceiling mural painted by the Tucson artist.
“While our exhibit and events calendar dissolved and pivoted over and over again last year, we were still seeing amazing artwork being created, and realized this would be the perfect opportunity to showcase the power of art in Yuma,” Benacka said.
The exhibits can be seen Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. at the art center, 254 S. Main St. Admission is free. Reservations are not required, but visitors must wear face masks inside.
“Silver Linings” is an unjuried exhibition that brings together the work of nearly 50 artists from the Yuma area working in painting, sculpture, photography, illustration, mixed media and many other mediums.
Many of the pieces are abstract, said Benacka, but there are literal ones as well, such as a black-and-white photo of caution tape extended around a children’s playground shuttered amid the pandemic. Many of the works are complemented by written statements provided by the artists themselves.
“Paired with the artwork on display in the ‘Silver Linings’ are artists’ statements describing how they were impacted both personally and artistically throughout the events of 2020,” Benacka said. “These exhibits showcase how art fosters healing, helps us process and express emotions, and cope with stress.”
“Silver Linings” is housed in the art center’s central gallery. Exhibiting artists include Alma Aispuro, Mercedes Aldreti, Caleb Braxton, Bill Butler, Camille Castro, Carol Chen, Cody Cloud, Ty Cook, Diana Creighton, Yaoyao Crilly, Nathan Downing, Michaela Fabiani, Lorraine Fielding, Rosa Gonzalez, Jeremiah Grande, Holly Hendrick, Ricardo Hernandez, Vincent Higgins, Scott Jones, Tyler Ledwell, Lia Littlewood, Ally Martinez, Ruben Martinez, Mona Mcilvenna, Rocio G. Montiel, Hilary Mulherin, Mariana Nunez, Ana Padilla, Judy Phillips, Taylor Rice, Sabrina Romero, Sally Rose, Elisa Saporito, Arlene Towne, Mark Wall, Linda Willets and Larry Yanez.
Though titled “Covid Madness,” the ceramics exhibition, says Tomkins, reflects not only the tragedy of the coronavirus and sense of isolation in those who went into quarantine, but also the emotions fueled by a divisive presidential race and by events that led to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The turmoil of 2020 is reflected in hyper-agitated facial expressions and postures of the more than 100 human and animal-like figures that make up the exhibit housed in the center’s North and South galleries.
Tomkins said he spent seven or eight months creating the ceramic figures in what he called a therapeutic response to the ugliest year in his memory.
Apart from exhibiting his work, the art center will stream a virtual art talk by Tompkins at 3 p.m. Jan. 20 on its Facebook page and its Instagram feed (@yumaartcenter). The presentation will include time of questions from viewers, Benacka said.
Tomkins is the 2020 recipient of the Tribute of the Muses awarded by the city for artistic achievement. He arrived in the area in 1971 as an artist in residence through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Arizona Commission on the Arts, and went on to teach ceramics, drawing, painting, design and art history at AWC.
Since his retirement, he has continued to work in his studio at Tomkins Pottery and is involved with Yuma Art Symposium. His work is included in numerous private and public collections, including those of Arizona State University, the Tucson Art Museum, the Phoenix Airport Collection, the City of Yuma and the Arabia Ceramics Collection in Finland.
Delgadillo had just finished painting two commissioned murals in downtown Yuma in the fall when the art center staff asked him to create an additional mural in West Gallery, Benacka said.
“We gave him carte blanche on the theme,” Benacka said. “We had a blank slate and we had a wonderful artist, so we told him to (paint).”
Painted the week of the November election – when Americans were yet to know who would be their next president – the mural takes up all the walls in the gallery in what Benacka calls an “immersive effect” that depicts the uncertainties and ambiguities stirred by events of 2020.
“It’s a silver lining for us and everyone who sees it, because it was nothing we would have expected to have,” Benacka said. “It’s just beautiful art that stands alone without a back story.”
The exhibits are scheduled to remain in place at the art center until April 2, Benacka said.