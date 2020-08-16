Superheroes immortalized in comic books, in movies and video games are now on display in two exhibits in the newly reopened Yuma Art Center.
And when you go see them, you’ll want to bring a smartphone camera to fully appreciate one of the collections.
Following a hiatus forced by the COVID-19 outbreak in the spring, the galleries and gift shop at the art center at 254 S. Main St. have reopened to the public by appointment only.
Ten artists have contributed paintings, illustrations, digital art reproductions and mixed media art in “Heroes United!” an exhibit which Lindsay Benacka, the city of Yuma’s arts and culture program manager, describes as an homage to both the superheroes depicted in popular media and to the comic culture.
“There’s everything from anime to cartoons, to superheroes to fandom,” she said of the exhibit that features not only longtime favorite characters of comic book lovers but also new characters.
“Anyone who likes the comic culture will enjoy this show.”
Artists from the area and region whose work are featured in the exhibit are Vincent Alvendia, Ryan Cody, Zybrena Porter, Day Antone Duran, Thomas Fernandez, Tyler Ledwell, Magnus Titanium, Amelie Nash, Jojo Seames and Melissa Yee.
Complementing that exhibit is “Inverted Perspective,” featuring illustrations by Yuma artist Luke Kruse that appear to the naked eye to be photographic negative images of superheroes. But if the visitors look at the images through their smartphone cameras, the characters appear in the same colors in which they’re accustomed to being seen in comics or movies.
“If some image is supposed to be black, it’s white (to the naked eye), and if it’s supposed to be white, it’s black, and that also translates to other colors.”
Colored pencils, Sharpies and ballpoint pens are among the tools Kruse used to create the images. But an accessibility feature in the smartphone camera designed for colorblind users allows the heroes to be transformed – or, as Kruse says, to “revert” – to their familiar colors.
“I’ve been doing this now for about five years, I’d say,” said Kruse, who first saw the technique created on a whiteboard.
Among the heroes featured in his exhibit are Thor, Loki and Spider-Man from the Marvel Comics, and Batman.
A Yuma native, Kruse graduated from Northern Arizona University in May with a major in biomedical science and a minor in chemistry. He wants to make his career in the sciences, he says, but art is a passion he will always practice as an avocation. He said the art center invited him to exhibit his drawings after seeing images of his work posted on Facebook by his mother.
“The experience (of exhibiting work) has been incredible, and working with the art center has been great,” he said.
Given that the requirement for social distancing will limit the number of people who can visit the art center at any one time, Benacka said the plan is to keep both exhibits up through the end of the year, allowing enough time for anyone who wants to see them to do so.
“We want to make sure the public gets a chance to see the exhibits,” she said, adding, however, those plans change depending on how the continuing situation of pandemic unfolds in the months ahead. “We’re not committing to anything these days.”
The coronavirus has forced Benacka and the art center to adapt and be flexible. This time a year ago, no one foresaw the coronavirus. But when it reached Yuma earlier this year, it prompted the closure of the center and the cancellation of 100 previously planned events at the Historic Yuma Theatre, depriving the area’s performing artists of a venue and costing the art center revenue that would have gone for future arts programming.
The two exhibits represent one of the two ventures by the art center to reopen, if only on restricted basis. The center is meanwhile recruiting bands to compete in the annual Battle of the Bands concert. Hosted by the theater as a live event the last two years, the competition is planned for Sept. 17 and 18 as a virtual event, with the public able to watch performances on social media and then vote for their favorite bands on those same platforms.
For now, the art center is open for “Heroes United!” and “Inverted Perspective” by appointment from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. To make ticketed appointments, visitors can visit www.yumaartcenter.com or click on the “get ticket” link on the art center’s Facebook page. They also can make a reservation over the phone at 928-373-5202.
There’s no admission fee for the two exhibits, but the city is suggesting a $5 donation to help the art center recoup a portion of the funding the pandemic cost it.
“Now more than ever the Yuma Art Center needs your support to continue our mission of providing unique arts opportunities to the community,” Benacka said in a news release issued by the city. “Please consider a donation to the arts when making a reservation. Additionally, even though the Historic Yuma Theatre remains closed, now is a great opportunity to contribute to our Adopt a Chair fund to ensure the theater stays standing for another 100 years.”
Benacka stressed in an interview the art center is not in danger of closing its doors. But, she said, “we have had a number of people reach out and ask how they can help out, and this is what we suggest.”
Apart from using the appointment system to limit the number of visitors, the art center is requiring visitors to wear masks that cover nose and mouth, and is making hand sanitizer available on the premises. The center will receive regular and frequent cleanings between visits.
People who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or otherwise don’t feel well are asked to postpone visits to the art center.
Benacka said the closure at least gave the art center time to catch up on maintenance projects on the premises that were previously deferred owing to its busy schedules of exhibits and other arts programs.
She’s looking forward to the day the art center can extend its public hours and the theater can again hosts audiences for concerts, plays and other performing arts events.
“We’re confident we’ll have people back in the theater, we just don’t know when.”
She added, “We’re going to do it slowly to make sure we keep everyone safe.”