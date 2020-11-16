Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuma officials determined that the city cannot use the inmate labor included as part of an original agreement for vegetation removal along the Colorado River. The city will now bid out the work to a licensed commercial contractor.
The city received a grant award of $176,850 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management for work on 46 acres in and around the Millennial and Gowan Groves and eastward toward the Centennial Beach boat ramp in the West Wetlands Park of the Riverfront Regional Park.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department applied for grant funds in May 2019. In August 2019, the city received an award of up to $200,000 in funding and negotiated a final award amount of $176,850.
Grant funds will be used for program and administrative costs associated with reducing, removing and eliminating wildland fire hazardous fuels such as standing and downed, decaying and dead trees, woody materials, piles of leafy debris and green waste, overgrown connecting tree canopies, and fuel ladders touching the ground.
Funds will also be used for improving fire breaks for the safety of first responders and “firewising” by developing and implementing plans to reduce wildfire risks and increase ignition resistance of targeted wildland urban interface areas, which are spaces close to properties where people live, work and play.
The city will pay a licensed contractor to perform the work and then recover its expenses. The dollar amount of the grant has not changed, a staff report states.
The council approved changes to the contract that initially called for inmate labor. The city also canceled the original 2019 subcontract and agreed to enter into a new subcontract for the grant’s program activities with an independent licensed contractor.
Yuma is required to provide a cost-share match of $19,650, which the city will provide through in-kind contributions such as budgeted salaries and fringe benefits of grant project staff.
Annual maintenance costs in the first three years will be less than $5,000 annually for labor, materials and supplies. This project is included in the Capital Improvement Program for the 2020-2021 fiscal-year budget.
An amended grant agreement must be executed prior to the start of any grant activities, which must be completed by July 31.
The council also awarded a construction services contract for almost $3 million for the Main Street Water Treatment Plant filters rehabilitation and upgrades to Kay Constructors of Goodyear.
A staff report explained that the existing filter and backwash system is more than 40 years old. Potential failure is possible due to age, which could result in lengthy service interruption for a majority of water customers, staff said.
The first phase of the work was completed in 2018, which included the removal and replacement of the filter support system and media for filters 1-4.
Now, for Phase 2, the contractor will replace pneumatic actuators and associated valves for filters 1-8 with electric motor actuators and valves, plus the rebuild of four existing filters 5-8, with replacement of the existing filter underdrain system and filter media.
The remaining four filters 9-12, will be replaced in a future project, staff said.
When all 12 filters are replaced and upgraded, the completed project will extend the useful life of the facility for the next 15- 20 years.
The contractor must complete all work within 210 calendar days after given the notice to proceed.
In addition, the council awarded a $133,641 construction services contract to DPE Construction of Yuma for facility improvements to the Joe Henry Optimist Center. The concrete will be replaced to accommodate three new basketball courts. Other improvements include installing a 12-foot high chain-link fence and swing gate.
The Parks and Recreation Department identified concrete failures at the facility’s basketball courts. Staff noted that the concrete replacement will provide a safer court for users and will help drain water away from the existing building.
This project will extend the useful life of this recreational facility by 25 years or more, staff added.
The contract requires the contractor to complete the project within 45 days after the notice to proceed has been issued.
Another contract approved by the council was a mutual aid and assistance agreement between the Yuma Fire Department and Somerton and the Cocopah Indian Tribe, serving as Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
The Yuma and Somerton Cocopah fire departments agreed to provide fire and emergency services, including fire protection; emergency medical; hazardous material; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive and mass casualty response; and technical rescue capabilities.
Staff noted that a 1993 agreement is dated and does not adequately cover the use of the traffic preemption system, Public Safety Training Facility, or emergency equipment loans. Yuma and Somerton, in partnership with the Cocopah Indian Tribe, wanted a new agreement for continued cooperative fire and emergency services.
Assistance will be provided upon official request of, and acceptance by, the respective fire chiefs or their designee.
This agreement is for an initial five-year term and will automatically renew for an additional five-year term unless terminated by either party.