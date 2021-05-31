This year the members of Yuma Catholic High School’s Golden Shamrock Choir had to sing through masks worn over their mouths.
The masks reflected the challenges the students faced in pursuing their passions for music amid a pandemic. But it might also be said the masks were emblematic of their success in overcoming those challenges.
Brandon Coz, Yuma Catholic High’s performing arts director, says the masks ended up helping the choir members sing better.
In any case, the choir won honors in WorldStrides’ recent Virtual Festival. Competing against choirs from five other schools of similar sizes in the nation, it earned second place with a silver rating in the concert choir category.
This wasn’t the first year Yuma Catholic’s choir competed – and excelled – in the festival organized by WorldStrides, a Charlottesville, Va.-based organization that promotes education opportunites for young people through travel and performing arts.
But this year, the choir had to record three pieces at the Yuma Catholic campus and send the music off for judging in what was recast as a virtual competition to prevent exposure to COVID-19.
For the virtual festival, the Golden Shamrock Choir rehearsed and performed “Modimo,” an African piece performed with drums; “Panis Angelicus,” a Latin classical piece that featured sophomore soloist Harley Hixon, and “Shine Like the Stars,” a religious composition.
Whether in person or virtually, the choir gets several benefits from taking part in the festivals, Coz said.
“One of them is they get to work on a legitimate repertoire for choir, something they wouldn’t get to do (otherwise). Two, it also gives me and the students a chance to really put some motivation into our year. The third reason is because we get to compete against choirs all over the nation.”
And as part of the virtual festival, he added, the Yuma Catholic students had their performance critiqued in a 30-minute Zoom session by Greg Gilpin, a prominent choral educator and composer.
“This virtual festival was a different experience, but a good one,” said choir member Kelsey Vera. “Despite the pandemic, we were still able to come together and do what we love, whether if it was in person or online. It was amazing to hear and see all the different choirs in the world. Being able to share our voices is both a blessing and a gift.”
She is one of 20 students in ninth through 12th grades who make up the choir. “Singing gives me the chance to express myself through music,” Vera said. “I knew that joining the choir would give me the possibility of singing to God, (to) meet new people and share the same interest with others.”
Another is senior Sophye Carrizales, who joined the choir in her freshman year. She said being part of it has boosted her confidence in her musical abilities and helped her learn new techniques. And she said the choir’s performance in the virtual festival makes her proud.
“The choir has had to overcome many hardships, but we were able to overcome them and create an amazing performance for the virtual festival,” said Carrizales.
One of the challenges this year was getting all the members together to sing, since some were taking classes online in the pandemic, Coz said.
And then there were those masks.
“The mask we use is tight on the face,” Coz said. “When they sing, it stays in place. It does (muffle the students) a bit, especially at first. It muffles their singing, but it also inhibits their breathing, so the students had to work hard to develop a bigger lung capacity and learn to take in more air.”
As it happened, that helped to improve their vocals, he said.
In March, when the time came to compete in the virtual competition, all choir members gathered at Yuma Catholic High and rehearsed and recorded the three compositions entered into the competition, then sent the performance to the adjudicators.
Coz said the pandemic has had the effect of motivating choir members.
“They rose to the challenge, and I’m extremely proud of them,” he said. “They rose to the challenge, they accepted it, and they exceeded my expectations.”
Yuma Catholic’s choirs have been competing in the WorldStrides competitions since 2014. Among their honors before this year were a first place with gold rating won in 2014, a first place with silver rating in 2015, second place with gold rating in 2018 and second place with silver rating in 2019.
For 2015, 2017 and 2019, they also took home the Spirit of Anaheim Award, given to one school per festival that demonstrates spirit, passion and collaboration.