Dates. Date shakes. Date salsa. Date jelly. Date beer. Date-flavored chicken wings. Whatever else that has dates in it.
Dates as ingredients, as condiments or as fruit on their own will be highlighted Saturday in the Yuma Medjool Date Festival that begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Yuma.
The annual festival hosted by the city of Yuma will bring together growers offering dates for sale and vendors offering food and drink infused with dates. Free samples of dates will be available, and guest chefs will share some date recipes in cooking demonstrations.
That’s not all. Area bands and dance groups will appear live in a lineup headlined by Fleetwood Max, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band from the San Diego area,
The bands will play in one-hour increments throughout the 11 hours of the festival, with Fleetwood Max taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. in a 90-minute set that will be the finale performance.
Annie Heller, keyboardist for the tribute band, says the group will play the hits for which Fleetwood Mac is known, among them “Over My Head,” “Go Your Own Way,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Rhiannon” and “The Chain.”
Formed about 17 years ago, Fleetwood Max includes Jesus Guillermoprieto, on guitar; Barbara Tobler Valente, vocals; Hector Toro, drums; Greg Jones, lead guitar, and Gordon Costa, bass. Described as at once “enigmatic” and “exceptionally talented,” the tribute band is making its first appearance in Yuma on Saturday.
“We all love the music of Fleetwood Mac and portraying the parts,” said Heller. “It’s especially meaningful since (Fleetwood Mac keyboardist) Christine McVie passed away recently. It’s very sad, but I am very grateful to honor her and her songs.”
Also performing on the main stage will be Dancers Workshop dancers, The Chavez Family Band, the Gwynn Sisters, Belly Dancers, Sky Dance, Checker’d Past. Musician Bryan Herbold will perform on the mini stage. There will also be DJ music.
The festival also includes a kids zone with activities for children, says Joanne Fiser, the Yuma Heritage Festivals coordinator who is overseeing Saturday’s event for the city.
A popular attraction at past city-hosted downtown events that is returning Saturday are stilt walkers, stated to appear at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“Ir’s just ... wow. You just see them walking down the street among the crowds of people,” Fiser said. “It’s just out of this world.”
Entertainment aside, dates are the main attraction, given that the city stages the festival annually to celebrate the area’s date industry.
“Every vendor is going to incorporate in their menus something that has dates,” Fiser said.
That means visitors can enjoy a date shake, she said. Or a date bomb, a bacon-wrapped date with cheese. Or date beer, chicken wings with date flavor or even date jelly.
“You might even find some date salsa,” Fiser said.
Eddie Guzman, owner of Julieanna’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Yuma, and his chefs will include dates in recipes they will prepare in cooking demonstrations at the festival, Fiser said.
Anticipating parking spots in the downtown will be filled, the city has arranged with Paradise Casino in Winterhaven to provide additional parking in the casino’s lot. The casino will provide shuttle service for those needing a lift from the lot to the festival and back.
The parking arrangement between the city and the casino begins this year and will be in place for future events in the downtown, Fiser said. “It’s going to be a win-win once people understand they can do that.”
Festivities continue till 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.