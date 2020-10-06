The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will determine how to allocate the latest rounds of COVID-19 Emergency Response funds received in the amount of $775,575.
Staff recommend that the funds be used to continue the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for households economically impacted by pandemic-related job losses and continued unemployment.
Additionally, staff suggests funds also be used for equipment and supplies needed to halt virus spread in the homeless population.
The Community Development Block Grant funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The council will also consider adopting resolutions opposing the transfer of Colorado River Water from GSC Farms to Queen Creek and extending an agreement with the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority through 2023 to allow the city to use grant funds to help support the rehabilitation of the Hotel Del Sol.
Also, the council is expected to approve the voting center locations and consolidation of the precincts and appoint an election board for the Nov. 3 election.
An ordinance up for possible adoption is a zoning code test amendment that would establish the Planned Area Development Overlay District, which is intended to accommodate, encourage and promote developments with innovative design involving residential and nonresidential land uses to form “an attractive, harmonious unit in the community.”
The council will hear two presentations, one in which fire awards will be handed out and a financial briefing from City Administrator Philip Rodriguez and LIsa Marlin, director of financial services.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A construction contract for the 3rd Avenue Waterline Replacement, between 4th and 5th Streets, in the amount of $134,970 to Yuma Valley Contractors.
• A construction contract for the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex in the amount of $5.1 million to Pilkington Construction of Yuma. The 20,000-square-foot complex, to be located on a 3-acre site at 200 W. 13th St., will consolidate the various divisions of the Utilities Department.
• A change order to the approved design services contract with Nicklaus Engineering in the amount not to exceed $172,485 for architectural services for the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex. Staff noted that unexpected factors were identified requiring modifications to the original scope of work.
• The purchase of One Stop Payment Services software with an estimated annual expenditure of $356,884 from Invoice Cloud of Braintree, Massachusetts. A staff report indicates that the new software will simplify the online water bill payment process and increase efficiencies when enrolling new accounts and taking deposits.
• A 10-year contract with Allied Waste Transportation Inc., dba Republic Services of Yuma, for solid waste and recycling pickup services.
• A $47,883 grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program to help with the costs of Mobile Data Computing, which allows law enforcement personnel to share public safety information between law enforcement agencies using a mobile device over a secured private network.These grant funds will be managed and disbursed by the Yuma Regional Communications System.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.